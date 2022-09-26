C. Mondavi & Family in Napa Valley names new marketing head

Pam Novak has been promoted to vice president of marketing at C. Mondavi & Family, the family-owned wine company that owns Charles Krug Winery among other labels.

Novak has worked for more than seven years at Mondavi in marketing roles and as a brand manager. She has worked more than 24 years in the wine business. The St. Helena company also produces such brands as CK Mondavi and Family, Flat Top Hills, French Blue and West + Wilder.

“Pam has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to speak to all consumer segments while driving brand awareness with the trade and distributors alike. Her appointment to this important role as the marketing steward of our historic wines, as well as new brands integrating into our portfolio, is exciting,” David Brown,CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, said in a statement.

Theodora Lee endows fund at UC Davis

Theopolis Vineyards founder Theodora Lee has donated $70,000 to create a fund to help viticulture and enology students at University of California, Davis to pursue their degree.

Lee, who was honored recently as the first African American woman to own and operate a winery in northern California, previously took continuing education classes offered by the university’s viticulture and enology department.

The award is targeted to students who are underrepresented or face barriers entering the wine industry.

“If more diverse persons are trained as vineyard managers, winemakers or vintners, then the wine industry would be more diverse,” Lee said.

The first gift from the Theopolis Vineyards Diversity Fund was awarded to Iona Joseph, a senior from south San Jose.

New wine director at Gary’s Wine

Bryan McCall has been named the wine director at the St. Helena location of Gary’s Wine and Marketplace.

The retail operation began in 1987 and has four stores in northern New Jersey in addition to the Napa Valley location.

“We're committed to delivering high-quality customer service and bringing someone on as attentive and knowledgeable as Bryan is an extension of our philosophy at Gary's,” Gary Fisher, founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We believe Bryan's passion for creating a memorable experience and expertise in the industry will make him a trusted guide in our world of fine wine.”

McCall spent four years as a sommelier at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville and has held other sommelier positions across California.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.