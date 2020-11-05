California insurance commissioner blocks insurers for a year from dropping homeowner policies near Glass, LNU Lightning fires

The California insurance commissioner on Thursday issued an order prohibiting insurance companies from canceling property insurance policies for one year for people who live in or around the areas burned by the recent Glass and LNU Lightning Complex fires.

Ricardo Lara’s action will preserve property insurance coverage for 164,516 Sonoma County homeowners affected by or close to the Walbridge and Glass fires and another 48,438 in Napa County for the Hennessey and Glass fire areas.

About 121,000 Sonoma County property owners who had been included in Lara’s similar one-year moratorium blocking homeowner policy cancellations immediately after the 2019 Kincade fire will now get another year of protection because they are in the new fire zones. That cancellation freeze period for Kincade ended on Oct. 25.

Overall, Lara’s action will help 2.1 million California policyholders, which represents 18% of the state’s homeowner insurance market affected by the 2020 wildfire season.

“Losing your insurance should be the last thing on someone’s mind after surviving a devastating fire,” Lara said in a prepared statement. “My action gives millions of Californians breathing room and hits the pause button on insurance non-renewals while we take additional steps to expand our competitive market.”

The insurance commissioner’s moratorium for the LNU Lightning Complex is retroactive to Aug. 18 when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency soon after than fire started, while the prohibition connected with residents near the Glass fire is effective as of Sept. 28, a day after that blaze ignited.

“The moratorium has definitely been very, very helpful to a lot of people,” said Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a San Francisco-based consumer group.

The industry had been expecting the moratorium and in a statement the the Personal Insurance Federation of California and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association said it would “work collaboratively on comprehensive solutions to better account for increased wildfire risk in homeowners coverage, which will increase availability of insurance.”

Lara is leading an effort to solve the issue of insurance availability as carriers have pulled out of fire-prone markets given years of recurring wildfires. Last year, property insurers in California dropped 235,250 policies, which was 31% more than the previous year.

The issue has been especially problematic in the High Sierras more than locally. In 2019, insurers dropped 2,631 homeowner policies in Sonoma County, which was roughly at the same rate of 2018 when 2,652 policies were cancelled. The number of new entrants into the state’s insurer of last resort, the FAIR plan, did climb last year to 433 from 121 new policies in 2018.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.