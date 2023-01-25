Cupcake, a children’s clothing boutique, is relocating from its downtown Fourth Street storefront to Montgomery Village this spring.

Owner and Sonoma County native Jenny Romeyn said Montgomery Village had reached out to her several times to inquire about her relocating to the space, but that this time, “It felt better.”

“It was so coincidental because my lease just happened to be coming up for renewal and they had reached out,” she said. “They showed me what they were doing, and I’m excited for their vision.”

Romeyn said Cupcake will move into a smaller storefront near Kaleidoscope Toys, Copperfield’s Books and Dandelion Boutique where she hopes to connect and collaborate with nearby business owners.

Montgomery Village general manager Brittany Mundarain said in a statement: “With a presence in Sonoma County for almost two decades, we are thrilled to welcome woman-owned children’s boutique, Cupcake, to Montgomery Village this spring.”

Romeyn has owned and operated Cupcake since 2005. She previously worked as an interior designer across Sonoma County until she bought a children’s clothing store, Rococo Baby, that first occupied the downtown Santa Rosa storefront from where she now operates.

She also has a second location in Napa, which she opened in 2020.

The move is bittersweet for Romeyn because she bought the store before she became a mom and raised her kids there.

She said when her kids were little, she would take them to work with her, either putting them in a crib upstairs in her office or letting them run around the store to blow off some energy.

But she’s excited for the “new adventure” that will come with moving to Montgomery Village.

Romewyn said she plans to reopen Cupcake in Montgomery Village on March 1. Customers can visit her downtown Santa Rosa shop for the last time until the end of February when she’ll have a moving sale on clothes and displays she can’t take to the new location.

“I always get excited by new adventures, I’m not one that fears change,” Romeyn said. “I like the new partnership I’m going to have with (Montgomery Village) and I really like their vision.”

