Cities with the most expensive homes in Sonoma County

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is.

More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 3% to $334,994.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Santa Rosa metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The ZHVI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes.

All 24 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

You may also like: Where people in Santa Rosa are moving to most

#24. Guerneville, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $551,199

- 1-year price change: -4.3%

- 5-year price change: +18.6%



#23. Cazadero, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $555,076

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: +20.7%



#22. Monte Rio, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $560,281

- 1-year price change: -5.8%

- 5-year price change: +11.1%



#21. Forestville, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $608,450

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +20.6%



#20. Cloverdale, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $621,183

- 1-year price change: -3.6%

- 5-year price change: +16.5%



You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Santa Rosa metro area

#19. Rohnert Park, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $672,217

- 1-year price change: -2.0%

- 5-year price change: +20.5%



#18. Annapolis, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $682,453

- 1-year price change: -2.0%

- 5-year price change: +27.2%



#17. Santa Rosa, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $698,469

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +19.5%



#16. Cotati, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $708,098

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +24.5%



#15. Graton, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $766,122

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +24.3%



You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Santa Rosa in the last week

#14. Windsor, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $772,376

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +19.0%



#13. Jenner, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $788,298

- 1-year price change: -5.4%

- 5-year price change: +14.2%



#12. Occidental, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $825,664

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%



#11. Fulton, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $861,052

- 1-year price change: -3.4%

- 5-year price change: +35.3%



#10. Petaluma, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $885,172

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%



You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Santa Rosa metro area

#9. Sonoma, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $960,655

- 1-year price change: -1.2%

- 5-year price change: +31.4%



#8. Sebastopol, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,043,127

- 1-year price change: -2.8%

- 5-year price change: +27.3%



#7. Healdsburg, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,047,127

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%



#6. Geyserville, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,063,470

- 1-year price change: -8.4%

- 5-year price change: +26.1%



#5. Penngrove, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,098,287

- 1-year price change: -3.5%

- 5-year price change: +21.4%



You may also like: Closest national parks to Santa Rosa

#4. Kenwood, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,128,128

- 1-year price change: -3.4%

- 5-year price change: +25.4%



#3. Glen Ellen, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,215,626

- 1-year price change: -3.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.1%



#2. The Sea Ranch, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,218,356

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%



#1. Bodega Bay, CA

Stacker

- Typical home value: $1,316,654

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +36.5%

