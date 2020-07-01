Constellation Brands buys Empathy Wines from Gary Vaynerchuk

Constellation Brands Inc. announced Wednesday that it has bought Empathy Wines, a small virtual winery founded by media personality Gary Vaynerchuk.

The Victor, New York company said it was attracted to Empathy for its direct-to-consumer sales and digital marketing savvy. The brand, which sources locally from growers such as Clay Shannon in Lake County, has sold 15,000 cases since only launching a year ago, helped along by a strong social media presence.

“There is so much potential to scale Empathy,” Robert Hanson, president of Constellation’s wine and spirits division, said in a video statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal marks the latest shift for the the country’s third-largest wine company, which expanded its a portfolio by purchasing such legacy brands as Napa’s Robert Mondavi and Healdsburg’s Simi. Constellation is now focusing on premium brands with little to no assets — such as vineyards or production facilities — but appeal to younger consumers.

The transaction comes as Constellation attempts to complete the $1 billion sale of its low-price wine and spirits brands to E. & J. Gallo Winery.