Downtown Santa Rosa costume store to stay after developer buys building

With all the obstacles of operating a brick-and-mortar retail store in a post-pandemic environment, Jenny DeYoung had especially been fretting over a move of her downtown Santa Rosa costume shop.

In the spring, the owner of the building that houses Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals told DeYoung that the space in the Railroad Square neighborhood was being put up for sale. The news triggered concerns about where to put the store’s more than 3,000 items, which ranged from a peacock costume to steampunk jackets.

DeYoung decided to have a discount sale in April to help downsize from the space, which her store had occupied since 2012, next to Jackson’s Bar and Oven.

Chronicled in The Press Democrat, the story about the discount sale caught the attention of Ken Lafranchi.

Lafranchi, who operates a local architecture and development firm, said he had been wanting to do more for downtown redevelopment.

“We could do our small part, like joining another civic group that’s trying to make things happen downtown,” he said.

Nevertheless, when he read the story about DeYoung’s discount sale he contacted her.

“She is passionate about her business, about keeping heart in the community. I think she’s a great ambassador for Railroad Square,” he said.

Moved by DeYoung’s enthusiasm for her business, as well as for the neighborhood, Lafranchi said he was inspired to do something different in an effort to keep DeYoung’s store there.

“We could actually buy a building and directly make it happen. It’s a lot more effective that way,” he said.

He bought the building for $800,000 and noted that he will likely put another $150,000 in for a new roof and paint job outside.

The deal came together quickly, as the seller reduced the asking amount and DeYoung came up a little bit more for rent. In the interest of getting a deal done swiftly, Lafranchi said he negotiated a little less hard than he might have in a typical real estate deal.

“It’s not a big moneymaker. I just think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

DeYoung said she is overjoyed her store will be able to stay. She said she loves Railroad Square and believes the community, which is made up mostly of small businesses, is poised for growth.

Recent additions to the area include the 142-room AC Marriott Hotel that opened last summer, as well as the popular Grossman's Noshery & Bar, the latest project from restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark.

Miracle Plum, a specialty grocery store that recently expanded with an off-site kitchen, also has developed a loyal customer base.

There is also a proposed residential development at the former train yard west of the downtown SMART station that could bring even more residents to the area.

DeYoung plans to work with the Historic Railroad Square Association on further projects such as proposed “scare square” around Halloween to attract more visitors.

“This about the community coming together and making sure we get to stay,” she said. “It’s just a magical story. I couldn’t believe it happened.”

Lafranchi also said he is bullish on the neighborhood, saying it has the right mix of public transportation, retail stores, hotel guests and residential units to do well in the future.

“I just think the potential is huge,” he said.

His purchase of the property stands out, as some local landlords were not as flexible during the pandemic when retail clients sought rent reductions or other concessions while their businesses were closed or operating fewer hours.

Lafranchi’s firm also has other properties, such as Skyhawk Village, where he had a few restaurants in which he worked with his tenants.

“We tried to work through with them. We abated rent and gave them some help and time; and actually just reduced their rent for a quite a while to help them get through,” he said. He also had a building in Windsor that housed a bowling alley that was closed for a year, which presented its own hurdles.

“I just don’t understand that philosophy of really forcing someone’s hand when they don’t have it,” Lafranchi said.

No longer worried about moving, DeYoung said she can now focus on revamping her business to go beyond being just a costume store.

She plans to stock clothing from new designers, vintage wear, crystals, treasures and unusual wearable art. There are plans to offer classes on theatrical and prosthetic makeup, and costume design that will attract customers beyond the typically holiday rush when people like to dress up.

“Year round, we are going to be doing these fun things,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.