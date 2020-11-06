Exports of U.S. bottled wine falls 13% over 12 months

U.S. packaged wine exported abroad over the last 12 months has declined 13% by volume and 6% by value, according to bw 166, a consulting firm for the alcohol beverage sector.

Exports for bottled wine over the last three months have not experienced such a large drop-off, as volume declined by 10% and value decreased by 5%. Canada is the largest export market for U.S. bottled wine with 39% of total exports.

For bulk wine, exports over the last 12 months grew by 11% on volume and 2% by value. Over the last three months, volume increased by 34% and value grew by 17%, according to bw 166. The United Kingdom is the largest export market for U.S. bulk wine at 58% of the total.

Registration open for key North American wine trade show

Registration has opened for the 2021 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium that will be held as an online conference from Jan. 26 to 28.

The event is typically held at the Sacramento Convention Center, but with pandemic restrictions in place, organizers this summer decided to hold it virtually. It is the largest wine trade show in North America.

“Anyone who wants to understand how to successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities confronting our industry should register for the Unified,” said John Aguirre, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers. His group co-sponsors the event.

Registration for the event can be found at https://www.unifiedsymposium.org/registration.

Marietta Cellars Geyserville winery names new sales chief

Brian Lynch was hired as vice president of sales and marketing at Marietta Cellars in Geyserville. The winery is owned and operated by second-generation winemaker Scot Bilbro.

Lynch was most recently the director of national sales at Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant in Berkeley. He also has worked as vice president and national sales manager for SakéOne and as national sales manager for Wilson Daniels.

“It will be exciting to work with this historic brand, independently owned and operated, offering the highest level of quality and value,” Lynch said.

