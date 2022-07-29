From housing to groceries, Sonoma County residents are adjusting to paying more

Examine your phone and internet plans to ensure you’re not paying for more than you need.

Review your credit card and checking accounts for recurring payments and cancel any services or subscriptions you no longer use or need.

Get an expense tracker that totals what you spend monthly by categories.

For groceries, look for weekly ads for savings and senior day discount for those who are on a budget. Happy hour specials can also save some for dining expenses.

Here’s a few examples on how to manage money during these inflationary times:

There are many ways to measure how inflation is affecting Sonoma County residents.

One good barometer is the local taproom where the typical pint of beer in recent years was priced around $5. It now costs between $7 to $8 before adding in the $1 to $2 tip for the bartender, according to consumers and brewers.

That’s been the experience for Nick Costanzo, a Santa Rosa resident who is a craft beer aficionado. Costanzo said the price bump struck home after a recent lunch at Russian River Brewing Co. with his wife and children when the entire meal totaled about $80.

“I definitely love craft beer and would buy it, but I am definitely looking for more deals where I can,” said Costanzo, whose favorites are Russian River and Cooperage Brewing Co. He has recently started using a bank app to track how much he spends monthly for different categories.

“In just the three weeks, we have started thinking about it, especially with stuff like in a grocery store and the opportunity to buy something,” said Costanzo, a Sonoma County native who graduated from Piner High School.

The actions by Costanzo are not unique as local residents are adjusting to a new world where things cost more. Here’s a look at a few key categories:

Housing

The housing industry has faced the brunt of the challenges this year with rising interest rates as a result of actions from the Federal Reserve, which increased its benchmark rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage began the year at a range around 2.5% to 3% and neared 6% by the end of June. That means that the $700,000 mortgage loan in January would have increased a monthly payment of $3,100 to now around $4,600, said Ross Liscum, a Santa Rosa real estate broker affiliated with Century 21 NorthBay Alliance.

“The analogy is that the $800,000 buyer in January is probably a $600,000 buyer today. But there’s really no inventory at $600,000,” Liscum said of the single-family home market. “The buyer market has shrunk.”

The first-time buyer could opt for a condominium or pull out and remain a renter, he added.

The rental market, however, also faces pressure. Landlords are expected to raise their monthly rates as most state and local eviction moratoriums and rental relief programs under the pandemic have ended as of last month.

In addition, Gov. Gavin Newsom late last year let a price-gouging cap on local rents expire that dated back to the 2017 wildfires.

“With inflation up, you should expect rents to kick up as soon as landlords have a chance to make up a little ground from the original moratorium for their own cost of business,” said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University who studies the local economy.

The average monthly rent in Santa Rosa in July was $2,224, according to Rentcafe, an apartment search website that tracks data from property managers.

Renters, meanwhile, are facing additional pressures with increased food and gas costs that could force them to downsize because their wages likely have not increased as much as inflation, Eyler said.

For example, one adult with a child in Sonoma County would need to make a living wage of $44.58 per hour to support their family, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

“That’s one place where you might see people consolidating households or leaving the area,” Eyler said.

Autos

Car supply is still tight in this market, which suffered an enormous crunch during the pandemic. Those problems included shortage of key components, factories affected by COVID-19 shutdowns; and backed-up ports along the West Coast.

The impact also was felt in the used-car market as people hung on to their cars during the pandemic because many didn’t have to drive as much. Rental car providers also held onto inventory.

Prices remain high as the average new car sale in the United States was $47,148 in May 2022, according to the Kelley Blue Book. That was the second-highest monthly total recorded behind December 2021 when it reached $47,202.

There has been a slight improvement in inventory, but the market is still not back to pre-pandemic levels, said Cynthia Negri, chief administrative officer for Redwood Credit Union, which has an auto lot in south Santa Rosa.

“I will say there are a little more cars available — not a tremendous amount, but a little bit more,” she said. “Even when we find a car, it takes a long time to get it.”

Some buyers will have to wait from weeks to a few months to have a car delivered as manufacturers are producing autos on a schedule based more on real-time demand, she said.

“The more flexible the buyer can be, the better chance they will have getting it quicker,” Negri said. “If they are not worried about certain add-ons or if they are flexible on color … the quicker they can get it.”