Gallo finalizes blockbuster $810 million wine deal with Constellation Brands

E. & J. Gallo Winery announced Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of the lower priced wine assets from Constellation Brands Inc., in a scaled-back $810 million deal that finally passes muster with federal regulators.

The deal originally was valued at $1.7 billion when first announced in April 2019. However, regulators balked and forced the two alcohol beverage behemoths to shrink the transaction to preserve competition in the U.S. wine industry. Gallo is the country’s largest wine company, and Constellation Brands is the third largest.

As part of the sale, Gallo picks up the Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and its brand. Ravenswood and Mark West brands, which began in Sonoma County are now produced elsewhere, also are included.

“The closing of this transaction represents our company’s long-term commitment to the wine industry,” Ernest J. Gallo, chief executive of Modesto-based Gallo, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.