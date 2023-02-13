The city of Santa Rosa is now accepting applications for a new grant program aimed to help small business owners fund improvement and repair projects to their buildings and parking lots.

The city’s Small Business Support Program will specifically target underserved areas of Santa Rosa, made possible through money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s really intended to encourage economic development and destination awareness of historically underinvested areas,” said Tara Thompson, arts and culture manager with the city.

“There’s great opportunities to help with actual facade improvement projects such as paint, signage, landscaping, lighting, things like that at no cost to the business.”

Two phases of the project are dedicated to underserved areas of Santa Rosa. The first includes small businesses in the Roseland commercial areas, along Santa Rosa Avenue’s commercial corridor, Petaluma Hill Road’s commercial corridor and downtown.

The second phase will include the remaining commercial districts of Santa Rosa. Applications for those businesses will open July 1.

There isn’t a range for how much businesses could receive in grants. Thompson said the amount will depend on the project, with the average award covering 70% of project costs.

When a business is approved for the grant, 20% of the award will be provided upfront and the remained will be issued through reimbursement.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Have 500 employees or less;

Had a decline in revenue due to COVID-19;

Faced increased costs;

Are unable to handle financial hardship due to the pandemic;

Experienced challenges in covering payroll, rent, mortgage and/or other operating costs during the pandemic.

“We’re really hoping businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to do some improvements that really make a visual impact and add to the placemaking of an area,” Thompson said.

“I think that’s super exciting because it can happen through the actual facade work but also through public action.”

Applications will be accepted until June 2024 or when the funds have been exhausted, and can be submitted through the program’s website at srcity.org.

