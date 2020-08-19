Handful of Sonoma County wineries evacuate due to wildfires during harvest

The North Coast wine grape harvest has been thrown into uncertainty by an unusual August combination of extreme heat, rain and lightning that ignited wildfires forcing evacuations in western Sonoma and eastern Napa counties, including some wineries that shuttered in the midst of their busiest season.

Most notably in Sonoma, global winemaker Korbel Champagne Cellars west of Guerneville was ordered to evacuate Tuesday night just as it was in the thick of harvesting grapes used in its sparkling wines. It had its first pick on Aug. 3, company spokeswoman Margie Healy said.

“We heard from our winemaker as of yesterday that this was going to be a short and very intense harvest,” Healy said.

Korbel expected to pick all of its grapes by Labor Day weekend, now those plans are on hold. Crews of pickers have left the vineyards and the winery is closed. The company employs 320 people locally.

Should the winery lose electricity, Korbel has backup generators to ensure crushed fruit juice would not spoil before it could be turned into wine, she said.

Other Sonoma County wineries in the fire evacuation zone included Gary Farrell Winery near Forestville and the Fort Ross Vineyard and Winery north of Jenner.

In Napa County, the wine sector’s biggest concern is the blaze around Lake Hennessey in the Pritchard Hill area. Wineries Nichelini and Kuleto are there in the evacuation zone.

Nearby Chappellet Winery on Tuesday night said in a Facebook post so far the property was not threatened and the inferno was moving away from its vineyards, but staff remained vigilant.

“We have been preparing for the possibility of fires for many years, with an extensive fire-response plan in place which includes an in-house fire chief, an on-site fire truck, pressurized water tanks, and fire breaks established around the vineyard,” the winery wrote on its Facebook page.

The wildfires came after vintners were scrambling after last week’s heat spike that brought rain in parts of the region that dampened vineyards threatening to rot grape clusters.

The pace of grape picking accelerated as a result of the heat wave, with winemakers calling for picks especially after Santa Rosa reached 103 degrees on Saturday. Already, vintners had expected the harvest tonnage of grapes this year to be less than recent years.

The combination of 100-degree heat wave followed by unseasonable storms that swept through the region on Sunday and Monday stoked fears among many farmers that certain grape varieties such as chardonnay and pinot noir could be prone to rot if the moisture was left to fester within their canopies.

Sebastopol grower Domenic Carinalli had his crews spraying fungicide on his chardonnay and pinot noir grapes Wednesday morning as a precaution against the potential for clusters to rot if water seeps inside the bunches.

“Just for precautionary reasons, I am going to spray it all,” Carinalli said, of his crop noting that if a fungus called “botrytis gets started in there, then it’s bad.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.