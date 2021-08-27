Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates sets promotions

Justin Seidenfeld was named director of winemaking at Rodney Strong Wine Estates as part of other promotions at the Healdsburg winery.

In his new role, Seidenfeld will oversee all aspects of winemaking, vineyard operations and production after working 11 years at the winery, some of it as winemaker.

He’s just the fourth head winemaker in the more than 60-year history of the winery. He takes over from Rick Sayre, now winemaker emeritus.

Olivia Wright was promoted to winemaker. She came to the winery in 2018 and has worked at Mumm Napa, Isabel Estate in New Zealand, and Dierberg & Star Lane Vineyards.

Ryan Decker was promoted to director of estate vineyards and will oversee am ambitious replanting project of the winery’s vineyards. He had managed grower relations for the past six years.

Delicato winery awards college scholarships to diverse students

Delicato Family Wines of Napa has awarded two scholarships for college students who intend to go into the wine sector.

The scholarships are focused on encouraging Black, Indigenous and people of color to go into the industry and include living expenses. The recipients also will be mentored by a senior executive and receive paid summer internships and a guaranteed job upon graduation.

The recipients are Ariana Godina of Madera South High School and Mercy Torres of Carpinteria High School. Both are attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo this fall and are focusing on viticulture and enology courses.

New director for John Jordan Foundation

Katie Fonsen Young was selected executive director of the John Jordan Foundation, which supports community-based efforts around Sonoma County.

The foundation was established in 2012 by John Jordan, owner of Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Alexander Valley, and focuses on quality of life improvements for underserved communities in the area through education and wellness programs.

She replaces Lisa Wittke Schaffner, who will take on the role of chief executive officer of the North Coast Builders Exchange in October.

Fonsen Young has served as the chief executive officer at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair since 2017. She also is a founding member of Resilient Cloverdale, a disaster initiative in the community.

