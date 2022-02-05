Heitz Cellar to open new tasting room in St. Helena

Heitz Cellar will open its new tasting room in St. Helena on Feb. 18 that will feature a modern hospitality space for one of Napa Valley’s most storied brands.

The tasting room is the latest effort of the Lawrence Family and its president and chief executive officer Carlton McCoy Jr. The family purchased the winery in 2018.

The space features a main tasting room along with a private space for special guests, a garden, veranda and chef larder designed by architect Peter Fleming. It is located at 436 St. Helena Highway.

“When we had our first discussions with Peter Fleming, it was a priority for us that Heitz reset the bar for winery hospitality to focus on guest experiences through the lens of a three-star Michelin restaurant,” McCoy said in a statement.

The tasting room will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and reservations are required for visits. Guests can make reservations by going to https://www.heitzcellar.com/reservation.

Foley Family Wines announces promotions

Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa has made some promotions to its sales team, including moving Jonathan Hollister to its lead for global sales for the wine company founded by Bill Foley.

Hollister had served as vice president of sales for Western states for Foley and previously worked for Stoli Group and Jackson Family Wines.

Len White has been promoted to Hollister’s old position. White had served as division sales manager responsible for California and Hawaii for the company. In addition, Rob Carruthers has been promoted to a new role of senior vice president of strategic accounts.

Marimar Estate names production manager

Taylor Bianco has joined Marimar Estate as its production manager for the Sebastopol winery.

A Florida native, Bianco also has previously worked at Roth Estate Winery in Healdsburg and Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma. He is a graduate of Sonoma State University, where he also was on a tennis scholarship.

He replaces Tony Britton, who held this position for 27 years.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.