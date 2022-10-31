Small businesses ín Sonoma County and around the country are gearing up for another post-pandemic holiday season, with inflation and recession concerns -- not a global health crisis -- at the forefront of consumers’ minds.

A September survey of 2,000 consumers from the National Retail Federation found that shoppers plan to prioritize holiday gifts and celebrations, but 43% of them say they don’t earn enough to cover the costs of gifts and holiday items.

The National Retail Federation also found retailers will start holiday deals and promotions earlier this year while also moving up peak shipping time periods to create some wiggle room when it comes to product delivery.

Press Democrat reporters Sara Edwards and Lonnie Hayes spoke to 10 local small-business owners and asked what their early thoughts and predictions of the upcoming shopping season were.

Here’s a sampling of their answers:

Savory Spice Shop, 317 D St., Santa Rosa 95404

savoryspiceshop.com

Owner Ian Weiss said he’s apprehensive about the fast-approaching holiday shopping season. He said with recession concerns and high gas prices, specifically, it’s hard to predict what the business day will be like or plan for it.

“It seems like maybe we could have a decent holiday season. I’ve seen some signs of that, but it’s hard to say,” he said. “I’m not going to bet on it.”

Weiss said the 2020 shopping season was really successful on the digital front, however, 2021 brought disappointment.

“We’re approaching this year with more caution,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to flex in case it (the shopping season) goes well and we’re able to handle it.”

Weiss said his customers talk about the high gas prices and parking fees the most when they come into the shop. To encourage shoppers to come into the store, he said they’re having tastings and trying to connect with the customer for more of a personal experience.

Wine Country Chocolates, 414 1st St. E., Sonoma 95476

winecountrychocolates.com

Caroline Phillips and her mother, Betty, have been operating from their Sonoma store exclusively since March 2020, with their Glen Ellen location temporarily closed and used as a production facility.

Caroline said the holiday season is their busiest time of the year. Because the team making the products for the business is so small, there comes a time in the season when they have to turn orders away because of high demand.

“Our concern isn’t with the lack of customers or lack of sales,” Caroline said. “The only issue we have, and it’s COVID-related, is still supply chain problems.”

Caroline said they start getting holiday chocolate orders in August, and because of supply chain uncertainty, they start stockpiling ingredients for their recipes in June to prepare for the high demand.

In 2021, the shop was keeping up with both in-store and online sales from all over the country that had Caroline and her staff working long hours to complete orders. She said they had to turn away multiple corporate orders because of it.

“It’s just me, my mom and one other woman making all the chocolate,” she said. “Until we are really able to grow the business exponentially with bigger machines and bigger manufacturing, we’re in this position where we’re working as hard as we can at Christmas.”

Design Jewelers, 2420 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa 95405

hiltongray.com

Design Jewelers is owned by Ken Gray, which specializes in custom, handcrafted jewelry. The holiday season tends to bring in jewelry gifting, as well as engagements.

“The sales during (the 2021) holiday season were actually pretty good,” Gray said. “I don’t know about this holiday season because it seems like business has slowed down a bit now, because of the economy and inflation, I don’t quite have a feel for it yet.”

Gray said the shop tends to increase its social media postings to attract holiday shoppers. They do not offer sales on their items, as they are already fairly priced.

He also said he has already encountered people shopping for holiday gifts.

“We do custom work and some people are aware that it takes a certain amount of time to do that -- it’s not something you could walk in two weeks before Christmas and expect to have a custom piece,” Gray said.

“I just hope that Christmas isn’t going to be affected as much by inflation and all these other factors.”

Bow n Arrow and Friends, 8200 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati 94931

bownarrowclothing.com

Mercedes Hernandez is the owner of the Cotati clothing boutique Bow n Arrow and Friends. The consignment boutique now houses more than 30 small, local-makers and businesses that offer items from floral arrangements and plants to clothing, jewelry, and candles.