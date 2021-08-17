Jackson Family Wines aims to slash carbon footprint in half by 2030

Jackson Family Wines, Sonoma County’s largest wine company, announced Tuesday that it would cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030 and become climate positive by 2050 without buying carbon offsets.

The Santa Rosa-based wine producer said it would accomplish those goals by continuing to invest in renewable energy by installing wind turbines and solar panels, transitioning to zero-emissions company vehicles and spearheading efforts on soil carbon sequestration in its vineyards.

“We don’t think you can buy your way out of this. It has to be accomplished through direct mitigation efforts,” said Julien Gervreau, vice president of sustainability at Jackson Family Wines, the nation’s ninth-largest wine maker by annual caseload.

The new environmental initiative builds upon the company’s previous efforts back to 2015. Since then, Jackson has decreased its total carbon emissions by 17.5%. That’s primarily occurred through the use of renewable energy as the company has installed 23,000 solar panels on its properties in California and Oregon.

“We need to have a leading voice,” Rick Tigner, chief executive officer of Jackson Family Wines, said of wine industry efforts to protect the planet. “We need to be part of a conversation.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.