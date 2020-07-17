June unemployment decreases to 11.5% in Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate reached 11.5% in June, continuing a downward trend since the peak of the economic fallout from the coronavirus in the spring, according to state numbers released Friday.

The June level was a decrease from the 13% rate in May and the high mark of 14.5% in April as businesses across the county were under strict of shelter-in-place orders meant to stem the virus outbreak, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The rate, however, still shows the financial pain that COVID-19 has inflicted within the local business community as the June 2019 rate was 2.8%.

Locally for last month, Mendocino County reported a 12.3% unemployment rate; Lake County registered a 14.2% rate; Napa County was at 12.5%; and Marin County reported 10%, the third lowest county in the state.

California reported a June rate of 14.9% as employers added a record 558,200 jobs, the state agency said. The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 11.1%.