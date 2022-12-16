Lynmar Estate owners establish logistics award for humanitarian groups

Lynn and Anisya Fritz, owners of Lynmar Estate winery in Sebastopol, have partnered with the Logistics Hall of Fame to sponsor the Lynn C. Fritz Medal for Excellence in Humanitarian Logistics.

Beginning in 2023, the award will be presented annually to recognize organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to humanitarian relief through their supply chain management practices.

Besides his venture in the winery, Fritz has previously operated his family cargo company that he sold to UPS in 2001. The same year as the sale, the couple founded the Fritz Institute, a nonprofit organization that helps disaster-relief organizations with logistical and technological issues.

“We hope this award will motivate the individuals, teams and organizations bringing much needed scientific and systems-based approaches to humanitarian aid. Our priority is to encourage them to strive for continuous improvement, and to highlight the impact of their work on those in need,” Lynn Fritz said in a statement.

Multinational buys Napa Valley winery estate

A small Napa Valley winery estate is the latest property sale to a multinational company.

Seven Stones Winery, which is located on 45 acres just outside St. Helena, was sold Nov. 16 by its founding family to a San Francisco-based limited-liability company for $34 million, according to public records and an announcement from the deal brokers.

Ronald Wornick, whose company pioneered Meals Ready to Eat, better known as MREs, for the military, and his wife, Anita, started the business in 1995, releasing the first wine in 2005. The property has 3 acres of certified organic vines, a more than 15,000-square-foot winery and a 6,600-square-foot residence with a pool guesthouse.

Ronald Wornick died last year, according to the winery website and public records.

The identity of the buyer wasn’t disclosed. Damian Archbold of Compass, who handled the real estate side of the transaction, said only that the buyer was “a multinational corporation with a significant U.S. presence. The acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business.”

Public records suggest the buyer is linked to one of the largest South Korean conglomerates, the Hanwha Group.

New Frontier Wine Co. opens Napa tasting room

The New Frontier Wine Co. has opened its tasting room in downtown Napa, featuring 44 different brands that include a range of various Napa Valley cabernet sauvignons and international selections.

The space does not feature a tasting bar but rather has customized alcoves that are designed for more a personal experience during visits. The winery said in a statement that it “strives to use technology and collaboration to explore both the literal and figurative frontiers in the modern wine industry.”

New Frontier is led by industry veteran Jim Silver, who serves as the company’s managing director.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell.