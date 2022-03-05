Miami startup buys Wildbrine of Santa Rosa, maker of plant-based cream cheese, sour cream

Wildbrine, a Santa Rosa-based food manufacturer that started with sauerkrauts and salsas then branched out with a product line of plant-based cream cheese and sour cream items, has been purchased by a Miami-based startup.

Fermented Food Holdings Inc. announced Friday it had bought Wildbrine and another company, Bubbies Fine Foods of Ventura, which is known for naturally fermented dill pickles.

A purchase price was not disclosed for the local business founded in 2011 by Chris Glab and Rick Goldberg.

The company has about 100 employees between Wildbrine and WildCreamery, its new business unit that produces vegan butter and dip alternatives. Glab told The Press Democrat last year that its sales were on a target for a 20% increase from the previous year.

The company has had “numerous suitors” over the years, Glab said in a statement. “FFH is the first that shares our values, our customer-oriented approach and a commitment to our employees and culture. They share our focus on deliciously nutritious food for our consumers, and our belief in strong relationships with distributors and retailers.”

Fermented Food Holdings was founded last year by food industry veterans Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim.