Mississippi parolee indicted after interacting online with Rohnert Park minor

SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2023, 8:36AM
A parolee in Mississippi was indicted earlier this month after he contacted and solicited a minor online in Rohnert Park, officials said.

John Michael Aven, 30, of Coldwater, Mississippi, was indicted on one felony count of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety detectives learned about the case in May 2022.

Officers from the department were at a local middle school when a minor told them about receiving online messages from a 20-year-old man who was aware of the minor’s age.

The inquiry was passed to detectives and led to a five-month investigation leading them to Aven, who was living in Mississippi.

Aven was arrested Oct. 25, 2022, by the Tate County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual content, possession of child pornography and a felon in possession of a firearm. Multiple firearms were found in Aven’s home while officers executed a search warrant, officials said.

Aven was booked into Tate County Jail and held without bond.

