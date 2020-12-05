Paradise Ridge Winery closing Kenwood tasting room

Paradise Ridge Winery will close its Kenwood tasting room at the end of the year, said Rene Byck, a co-owner of the family-owned winery in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa.

The second tasting room had been operating in the Sonoma Valley for 13 years and was a lifeline for Paradise Ridge when its winery and tasting room were destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire, Byck said.

The winery opened its rebuilt tasting room almost a year ago on its 155-acre Santa Rosa estate, which lessened the importance of keeping the Kenwood location.

Wine trade show slated for March 4 in Santa Rosa

The Wine Industry Network plans to hold its annual Expo on March 4 after having to cancel the 2020 trade show and conference that is typically held every December at Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

“We remain in close contact with Sonoma County Public Health officials to monitor our COVID risk level,” the Healdsburg-based marketing company said in a statement. “The Expo will comply with all current county safety measures, while allowing for flexibility to expand, as our tier level improves.”

The 2021 event will be held again at Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, the largest wine sector trade show in North America, will go virtual next month because of public health restrictions as a result of the coronavirus. That event typically is held every January in Sacramento.

Those who want to reserve a booth at the Expo conference can visit the network’s website to learn more at http://wineindustryexpo.com.

Grape growers make wildflower seeds available

Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group is offering free wildflower seeds to the public as part of holiday season effort to honor the late Saralee McClelland Kunde, a legendary area grape grower who was instrumental in building up the region’s agriculture sector.

The trade group has partnered with Grow West to donate 200 pounds of wildflower seeds. Those interested can visit www.SonomaWinegrape.org or email seeds@sonomawinegrape.org to register for the seeds and choose a local winery for their pickup location.

Dry Creek Vineyards, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Acorn Winery and Sonoma-Cutrer are the participating wineries making their locations available to pick up the seeds.

The trade group took its inspiration from Kunde, who years ago gave away thousands of daffodil bulbs to local residents to plant along roadways and fences. She died in 2014.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.