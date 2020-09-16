Patagonia adds political statement to clothing tags: 'Vote the as--holes out'

California outdoor gear company Patagonia concealed a political statement against climate change deniers in some of its newest clothing.

"Vote the as--holes out," reads the message printed on the back of some tags.

"They were added to our 2020 Men's and Women's Road to Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts because we have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we've been making those shorts," said Tessa Byars, a spokesperson for the Ventura-based clothing and gear maker.

Patagonia has never been afraid to make political statements, and company founder Yvon Chouinard has been saying "vote the as--holes out" for several years, Byars said.

"It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they aren't aware of it, but because their pockets are lined with money from oil and gas interests," she said.

Patagonia announced in 2019 its corporate sales program, which sells fleece vests for companies to emblazon with their logos, would focus efforts on corporations that prioritize the planet.

Patagonia is a Certified B corporation, meeting standards of verified social and environmental performance, and commits 1% of its total sales to environmental groups through One Percent for the Planet, a nonprofit co-founded by Chouinard.

Amy Graff is the news editor for SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.