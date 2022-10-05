Pedestrian injured after struck by car in Rohnert Park

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Rohnert Park, according to authorities.

The 7:20 a.m. crash shut down a section of Rohnert Park Expressway for about 15 minutes, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Authorities sent out a Nixle alert at 7:29 a.m. alerting people that the roadway was closed westbound from Snyder Lane to Country Club Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with police. Investigators do no believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash and asks anyone with information to call 707-584-2600.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.