Ramey Wine Cellars co-founder David Ramey to be honored at Sonoma County Barrel Auction

The Sonoma County Vintners trade group will honor David Ramey with its first Lifetime Achievement Award during its Sonoma County Barrel Auction on May 6.

Ramey began making chardonnay in Sonoma County in 1978. Eighteen years later, he and his wife, Carla, founded Ramey Wine Cellars in Healdsburg, which has earned a reputation of one the premier independent wineries in the region.

Early in his career, Ramey interned at the famous Château Petrus winery in Bordeaux and has been a leading proponent of using oak barrel fermentation, producing a more lush and richer style for chardonnay. Last year, he turned ownership of the winery over to his children, Claire and Alan.

“We wanted to honor an individual who has made a significant impact in our wine community, pioneered new techniques with groundbreaking work, elevated Sonoma County and put Sonoma County wines on the world stage,” said Michael Haney, executive director of the trade group, in a statement.

Jackson Family Wines, wholesaler partner on new diversity program

Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa has partnered with Republic National Distributing Co. for a new program to recruit more diverse candidates into the wine and spirits industry.

The effort builds upon a climate and social corporate responsibility initiative that Jackson Family Wines launched in August. It intends to focus more on underrepresented groups, such as Black, Latino and Hispanic; Indigenous, Native American, Asian and Pacific Islander; and LGBTQ.

In the program, participants will receive sales training and wine education that includes ongoing mentorship and performance reviews.

“(Republican National) has long recognized the need for underrepresented talent in our industry and we are proud to take these intentional steps to build a diverse pipeline. By partnering with Jackson Family Wines in this inaugural program, we are creating models and processes that introduce the beverage alcohol industry to those who may not know the incredible career opportunities available to them,” said Bob Hendrickson, the distributing company’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

To apply for the program go to bit.ly/34jFKo0

Jordan promotes sales director

Jordan Vineyard & Winery of Healdsburg has promoted Ashley Cesario as its export sales director. She will continue to serve as its eastern U.S. regional sales director.

Cesario will direct international sales initiatives for existing and prospective accounts as the winery looks to expand its reach beyond the United States. Its wine is available in 31 countries and international territories. The winery celebrates 50 years in business this year.

She has worked at Jordan since 2014 and other career stops include Southern Wine & Spirits of Illinois and Bacardi USA.

