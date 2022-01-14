Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 15

One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 15 ranging in price from $86,000 to $6.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20675 Broadway in Sonoma which sold for $6,475,000 on Dec. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, six acre sustainable farm featured a farmhouse, yoga studio, barn, vineyard and lodging for overnight guests.

Bodega Bay

74 Surfbird Court, $1,510,000

20402 Meadow Lark Court, $1,900,000

169 Condor Court, $2,050,500

Cloverdale

20 Hamblin Lane, $244,000

29940 River Road, $595,500

Cotati

620 McGinnis Circle, $815,000

600 W. School St., $1,200,000

9799 Willow Ave., $1,500,000

Forestville

11500 Summerhome Park Road, $150,000

9481 Westside Road, $375,000

8480 Orchard Road, $540,000

6113 Van Keppel Road, $820,000

Glen Ellen

10745 Highway 12, $360,000

12359 Manzanita Lane, $530,000

2531 Warm Springs Road, $1,069,000

Guerneville

12590 Mays Canyon Road, $86,000

14230 Cherry St., $400,000

17506 Summit Ave., $769,500

Healdsburg

232 Twin Oaks Way, $699,000

1323 Prentice Drive, $765,000

10154 Los Amigos Road, $885,000

601 Center St., $965,000

906 Maxwell St., $1,257,500

331 Plaza St., $4,075,000

Monte Rio

8110 Tyrone Road, $291,500

10225 First St., $705,000

19582 Redwood Drive, $725,000

Occidental

2271 Joy Road, $949,000

Penngrove

2085 Chester Drive, $1,050,000

1477 Dutch Lane, $1,200,000

9970 Grove St., $1,250,000

Petaluma

209 Sunnyslope Ave., $400,000

742 Mountain View Ave., $680,000

631 Baker St., $735,000

1923 Buckingham Lane, $800,909

1754 Stone Creek Drive, $820,000

2280 Magnolia Ave., $880,000

2103 Bodega Ave., $975,000

110 Dublin Court, $992,000

601 Keller St., $1,000,000

810 Olive St., $1,000,000

807 Schuman Lane, $1,050,000

956 Phillips Ave., $1,103,500

Rohnert Park

837 Lilac Way, $776,000

Santa Rosa

268 Angela Drive, $265,000

6291 Highway 12, $280,000

312 Michael Drive, $390,000

2287 Truckee Drive, $525,000

721 Karen Way, $525,000

737 Mill St., $527,000

1130 14th St., $540,000

5245 Poe Court, $550,000

937 Payson Way, $553,000

575 Courtyard Circle, $575,000

1357 Sugar Bear Lane, $575,000

7608 Oak Leaf Drive, $595,000

2331 Gads Hill St., $595,000

1101 Piner Creek Drive, $599,000

3031 Terrimay Lane, $600,000

2330 Donahue Ave., $635,000

601 Palomino Drive, $635,000

2604 Lathrop Drive, $640,000

6377 Stone Bridge Road, $640,000

1967 Seville St., $650,000

4024 Rickenbacker Drive, $655,000

911 Carr Ave., $660,000

2333 Jaine Lane, $670,000

183 Oak Shadow Drive, $670,000

2344 W. Maria Luz Court, $670,000

2114 Soleil Way, $675,000

121 Valley Oaks Drive, $684,000

7502 Oakmont Drive, $730,000

1136 Winding Ridge Road, $760,000

466 Starry Knoll Court, $780,000

2020 Banjo Drive, $786,500

5275 Carriage Lane, $789,000

2479 Parkcreek Drive, $799,000

47 Noonan Ranch Circle, $800,000

8805 Oakmont Drive, $805,000

453 Garfield Park Ave., $821,500

2717 Village Side Drive, $835,000

1150 Humboldt St., $860,000

123 Hidden Valley Court, $882,000

1814 E. Foothill Drive, $1,025,000

6033 Mark West Lane, $1,050,000

3952 Millbrook Drive, $1,149,000

4163 Whistler Ave., $1,150,000

4190 Pine Rock Place, $1,200,000

2348 Rogers Way, $1,213,000

2530 Del Rosa Ave., $1,300,000

4900 Montecito Ave., $1,350,000

Sebastopol

622 High St., $635,000

1515 Bloomfield Road, $840,000

845 N. Gravenstein Highway, $900,000

810 McFarlane Ave., $980,000

Sonoma

17145 Vailetti Drive, $265,500

17263 Sonoma Highway, $400,000

608 Joaquin Drive, $1,080,000

20093 Harrington Drive, $1,275,000

324 Banchero St., $1,320,000

19185 Mesquite Court, $2,485,000

3393 White Alder, $2,495,000

20675 Broadway, $6,475,000

The Sea Ranch

36980 Greencroft Close, $1,720,000

40763 Leeward Road, $1,750,000

361 Del Mar Point, $1,775,000

37190 Rams Horn Reach, $1,875,000

Windsor

494 Wall St., $455,000

8064 Whippoorwill Court, $610,000

8380 Trione Circle, $735,000

155 Bouquet Circle, $749,000

1168 Vintage Greens Drive, $810,000

6108 Tyler Court, $815,000

1490 Woody Creek Lane, $1,232,500

363 Blazing Star Court, $1,275,500

