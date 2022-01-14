Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 15
One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 15 ranging in price from $86,000 to $6.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20675 Broadway in Sonoma which sold for $6,475,000 on Dec. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, six acre sustainable farm featured a farmhouse, yoga studio, barn, vineyard and lodging for overnight guests.
Bodega Bay
74 Surfbird Court, $1,510,000
20402 Meadow Lark Court, $1,900,000
169 Condor Court, $2,050,500
Cloverdale
20 Hamblin Lane, $244,000
29940 River Road, $595,500
Cotati
620 McGinnis Circle, $815,000
600 W. School St., $1,200,000
9799 Willow Ave., $1,500,000
Forestville
11500 Summerhome Park Road, $150,000
9481 Westside Road, $375,000
8480 Orchard Road, $540,000
6113 Van Keppel Road, $820,000
Glen Ellen
10745 Highway 12, $360,000
12359 Manzanita Lane, $530,000
2531 Warm Springs Road, $1,069,000
Guerneville
12590 Mays Canyon Road, $86,000
14230 Cherry St., $400,000
17506 Summit Ave., $769,500
Healdsburg
232 Twin Oaks Way, $699,000
1323 Prentice Drive, $765,000
10154 Los Amigos Road, $885,000
601 Center St., $965,000
906 Maxwell St., $1,257,500
331 Plaza St., $4,075,000
Monte Rio
8110 Tyrone Road, $291,500
10225 First St., $705,000
19582 Redwood Drive, $725,000
Occidental
2271 Joy Road, $949,000
Penngrove
2085 Chester Drive, $1,050,000
1477 Dutch Lane, $1,200,000
9970 Grove St., $1,250,000
Petaluma
209 Sunnyslope Ave., $400,000
742 Mountain View Ave., $680,000
631 Baker St., $735,000
1923 Buckingham Lane, $800,909
1754 Stone Creek Drive, $820,000
2280 Magnolia Ave., $880,000
2103 Bodega Ave., $975,000
110 Dublin Court, $992,000
601 Keller St., $1,000,000
810 Olive St., $1,000,000
807 Schuman Lane, $1,050,000
956 Phillips Ave., $1,103,500
Rohnert Park
837 Lilac Way, $776,000
Santa Rosa
268 Angela Drive, $265,000
6291 Highway 12, $280,000
312 Michael Drive, $390,000
2287 Truckee Drive, $525,000
721 Karen Way, $525,000
737 Mill St., $527,000
1130 14th St., $540,000
5245 Poe Court, $550,000
937 Payson Way, $553,000
575 Courtyard Circle, $575,000
1357 Sugar Bear Lane, $575,000
7608 Oak Leaf Drive, $595,000
2331 Gads Hill St., $595,000
1101 Piner Creek Drive, $599,000
3031 Terrimay Lane, $600,000
2330 Donahue Ave., $635,000
601 Palomino Drive, $635,000
2604 Lathrop Drive, $640,000
6377 Stone Bridge Road, $640,000
1967 Seville St., $650,000
4024 Rickenbacker Drive, $655,000
911 Carr Ave., $660,000
2333 Jaine Lane, $670,000
183 Oak Shadow Drive, $670,000
2344 W. Maria Luz Court, $670,000
2114 Soleil Way, $675,000
121 Valley Oaks Drive, $684,000
7502 Oakmont Drive, $730,000
1136 Winding Ridge Road, $760,000
466 Starry Knoll Court, $780,000
2020 Banjo Drive, $786,500
5275 Carriage Lane, $789,000
2479 Parkcreek Drive, $799,000
47 Noonan Ranch Circle, $800,000
8805 Oakmont Drive, $805,000
453 Garfield Park Ave., $821,500
2717 Village Side Drive, $835,000
1150 Humboldt St., $860,000
123 Hidden Valley Court, $882,000
1814 E. Foothill Drive, $1,025,000
6033 Mark West Lane, $1,050,000
3952 Millbrook Drive, $1,149,000
4163 Whistler Ave., $1,150,000
4190 Pine Rock Place, $1,200,000
2348 Rogers Way, $1,213,000
2530 Del Rosa Ave., $1,300,000
4900 Montecito Ave., $1,350,000
Sebastopol
622 High St., $635,000
1515 Bloomfield Road, $840,000
845 N. Gravenstein Highway, $900,000
810 McFarlane Ave., $980,000
Sonoma
17145 Vailetti Drive, $265,500
17263 Sonoma Highway, $400,000
608 Joaquin Drive, $1,080,000
20093 Harrington Drive, $1,275,000
324 Banchero St., $1,320,000
19185 Mesquite Court, $2,485,000
3393 White Alder, $2,495,000
20675 Broadway, $6,475,000
The Sea Ranch
36980 Greencroft Close, $1,720,000
40763 Leeward Road, $1,750,000
361 Del Mar Point, $1,775,000
37190 Rams Horn Reach, $1,875,000
Windsor
494 Wall St., $455,000
8064 Whippoorwill Court, $610,000
8380 Trione Circle, $735,000
155 Bouquet Circle, $749,000
1168 Vintage Greens Drive, $810,000
6108 Tyler Court, $815,000
1490 Woody Creek Lane, $1,232,500
363 Blazing Star Court, $1,275,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
