Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 23
Seventy-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 23 ranging in price from $142,500 to $5.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood which sold for $5,330,000 on January 24.
This five bedroom, five bathroom, 5,003 square foot home came with an infinity pool, hot tub, organic olive and citrus orchards.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
136 Marguerite Lane, $440,000
229 Chablis Way, $620,000
108 Grape Gables Way, $650,000
Glen Ellen
4281 Lakeside Road, $525,000
12050 Highway 12, $2,860,000
Guerneville
14890 Canyon One Road, $350,000
15390 Old River Road, $635,000
15922 Fern Way, $751,000
Healdsburg
15691 Norton Road, $395,000
275 Clear Ridge Drive, $1,925,000
Jenner
11063 Highway 1, $1,650,000
Kenwood
505 Kinnybrook Drive, $5,330,000
Monte Rio
20489 Highway 116, $300,000
Petaluma
1783 Emma Way, $357,500
1430 Yarberry Lane, $981,500
604 Elm Drive, $1,000,000
245 Howard St., $1,060,000
6622 Bodega Ave., $1,248,000
Rohnert Park
4603 Heath Circle, $142,500
966 Elizabeth Ave., $640,000
1379 Gillpepper Lane, $710,000
5361 Kirby Place, $745,000
5744 Kassandra Place, $930,000
Santa Rosa
1050 Spencer Ave., $234,500
154 S Dover Court, $240,000
1933 San Salvador Drive, $250,000
6040 Highway 12, $358,500
2370 Valley West Drive, $505,000
1729 Burgundy Place, $520,000
4302 Chico Ave., $525,000
1215 El Cerrito Drive, $525,000
911 Boyd St., $532,000
836 Breeze Way, $540,000
720 Blossom Way, $599,000
1931 Bay Meadow Drive, $641,000
5037 Parkhurst Drive, $645,000
1331 Rivera Court, $650,000
3395 Princeton Drive, $655,000
6041 Rick Drive, $660,000
1819 4th St 2nd, $662,000
2741 Marlow Court, $680,000
1955 Bay Meadow Drive, $699,500
6753 Wintergreen Court, $705,000
1963 Barndance Lane, $725,000
333 Golf Court, $750,000
2072 Northfield Drive, $750,000
5421 Santa Teresa Ave., $760,000
804 Wright St., $780,000
5216 Piedmont Drive, $780,000
8151 Oakmont Drive, $815,000
256 Silver Creek Circle, $845,000
1371 Sonoma Ave., $850,000
2778 Royal Oak Place, $900,000
765 Hillmont Court, $925,000
419 Horn Ave., $950,000
3221 Conifer Drive, $1,005,000
1505 13th St., $1,050,000
561 Buckeye Court, $1,100,000
4705 Woodview Drive, $1,124,000
1670 E. Foothill Drive, $1,175,000
321 Gemma Circle, $1,195,000
3440 Moriconi Drive, $1,230,000
595 Montclair Drive, $1,640,000
4343 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,725,000
3616 Orbetello Court, $2,000,000
Sebastopol
2132 Green Hill Road, $635,000
8926 Bodega Highway, $635,000
Sonoma
280 Mountain Ave., $575,000
18761 Park Tree Lane, $619,000
201 Avenida Barbera, $665,000
312 Vigna St., $1,200,000
780 Broadway, $1,725,000
3360 Westach Way, $1,900,000
2151 Lovall Valley Road, $4,000,000
Windsor
1112 Kidd Road, $1,350,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: