Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 23

Seventy-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 23 ranging in price from $142,500 to $5.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 505 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood which sold for $5,330,000 on January 24.

This five bedroom, five bathroom, 5,003 square foot home came with an infinity pool, hot tub, organic olive and citrus orchards.

Cloverdale

136 Marguerite Lane, $440,000

229 Chablis Way, $620,000

108 Grape Gables Way, $650,000

Glen Ellen

4281 Lakeside Road, $525,000

12050 Highway 12, $2,860,000

Guerneville

14890 Canyon One Road, $350,000

15390 Old River Road, $635,000

15922 Fern Way, $751,000

Healdsburg

15691 Norton Road, $395,000

275 Clear Ridge Drive, $1,925,000

Jenner

11063 Highway 1, $1,650,000

Kenwood

505 Kinnybrook Drive, $5,330,000

Monte Rio

20489 Highway 116, $300,000

Petaluma

1783 Emma Way, $357,500

1430 Yarberry Lane, $981,500

604 Elm Drive, $1,000,000

245 Howard St., $1,060,000

6622 Bodega Ave., $1,248,000

Rohnert Park

4603 Heath Circle, $142,500

966 Elizabeth Ave., $640,000

1379 Gillpepper Lane, $710,000

5361 Kirby Place, $745,000

5744 Kassandra Place, $930,000

Santa Rosa

1050 Spencer Ave., $234,500

154 S Dover Court, $240,000

1933 San Salvador Drive, $250,000

6040 Highway 12, $358,500

2370 Valley West Drive, $505,000

1729 Burgundy Place, $520,000

4302 Chico Ave., $525,000

1215 El Cerrito Drive, $525,000

911 Boyd St., $532,000

836 Breeze Way, $540,000

720 Blossom Way, $599,000

1931 Bay Meadow Drive, $641,000

5037 Parkhurst Drive, $645,000

1331 Rivera Court, $650,000

3395 Princeton Drive, $655,000

6041 Rick Drive, $660,000

1819 4th St 2nd, $662,000

2741 Marlow Court, $680,000

1955 Bay Meadow Drive, $699,500

6753 Wintergreen Court, $705,000

1963 Barndance Lane, $725,000

333 Golf Court, $750,000

2072 Northfield Drive, $750,000

5421 Santa Teresa Ave., $760,000

804 Wright St., $780,000

5216 Piedmont Drive, $780,000

8151 Oakmont Drive, $815,000

256 Silver Creek Circle, $845,000

1371 Sonoma Ave., $850,000

2778 Royal Oak Place, $900,000

765 Hillmont Court, $925,000

419 Horn Ave., $950,000

3221 Conifer Drive, $1,005,000

1505 13th St., $1,050,000

561 Buckeye Court, $1,100,000

4705 Woodview Drive, $1,124,000

1670 E. Foothill Drive, $1,175,000

321 Gemma Circle, $1,195,000

3440 Moriconi Drive, $1,230,000

595 Montclair Drive, $1,640,000

4343 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,725,000

3616 Orbetello Court, $2,000,000

Sebastopol

2132 Green Hill Road, $635,000

8926 Bodega Highway, $635,000

Sonoma

280 Mountain Ave., $575,000

18761 Park Tree Lane, $619,000

201 Avenida Barbera, $665,000

312 Vigna St., $1,200,000

780 Broadway, $1,725,000

3360 Westach Way, $1,900,000

2151 Lovall Valley Road, $4,000,000

Windsor

1112 Kidd Road, $1,350,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.