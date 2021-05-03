Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 21

One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 21 ranging in price from $197,500 to $9.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5550 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $9,400,000 on March 26. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,720 square foot residence featured a fruit tree orchard, abundant vegetable gardens, mature landscaping and walking paths throughout the six-acre property.

Camp Meeker

144 Saint Dorothy’s Road, $418,000

Cazadero

6 Wildwood Lane, $648,000

Cotati

5780 Lowell Court, $675,000

708 W. School St., $925,000

970 Madrone Ave., $1,575,000

Forestville

11171 Terrace Drive, $454,000

Guerneville

15145 Canyon Seven Road, $197,500

17930 Old Monte Rio Road, $435,000

16477 Cutten Drive, $775,000

Healdsburg

107 Marion Lane, $350,000

513 Greens Drive, $596,500

201 Piper St., $679,000

9045 Chalk Hill Road, $900,000

1030 Harold Lane, $966,500

Monte Rio

20321 River Blvd., $450,000

21537 Starrett Hill Drive, $805,000

Petaluma

1269 Saint Francis Drive, $600,000

1445 Elizabeth Drive, $630,000

318 Payran St., $637,500

521 Jefferson St., $750,000

1406 Yarberry Lane, $830,000

1605 Catalina Way, $865,000

35 Kelly Lane, $995,000

847 Leghorn Lane, $1,021,500

2611 Western Ave., $1,150,000

33 Oxford Court, $1,200,000

1201 Nadine Lane, $1,300,000

510 Fairview Court, $1,650,000

1013 Samuel Drive, $1,700,000

28 Brown Court, $2,260,000

Rohnert Park

1484 Georgia Court, $611,000

7385 Circle Drive, $619,500

1529 Garfield Court, $660,000

1522 Garfield Court, $680,000

Santa Rosa

160 Wembley Court, $205,000

5329 Stow Circle, $250,000

1520 Mark West Springs Road, $320,000

726 Pressley St., $320,000

3073 Porter Creek Road, $380,000

2158 Gardner Ave., $386,000

2054 Ludwig Ave., $395,000

283 Anteeo Way, $435,000

601 Palomino Drive, $440,864

441 Oak Mesa Place, $475,000

309 Hewett St., $480,000

1358 Corby Ave., $500,000

718 W. Eighth St., $535,000

604 Brown St., $560,000

8861 Oakmont Drive, $585,000

2455 Prairie Lane, $597,500

129 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $608,000

284 Jacqueline Drive, $609,500

1516 Plumeria Drive, $610,000

2520 Covelline St., $612,500

2082 Northfield Drive, $625,000

1729 Allan Way, $635,000

2463 Hoen Ave., $645,000

2568 Silver Spur Drive, $655,000

1624 Mariposa Drive, $659,000

1014 Charning Cross Lane, $660,000

775 Acacia Lane, $670,000

2418 Gads Hill St., $675,000

4130 Whistler Ave., $675,000

1913 Camino Del Prado, $692,000

2130 Nyla Place, $705,000

2005 Verbena Drive, $715,000

353 Miramonte Court, $769,000

2723 Summerfield Road, $770,000

2045 Grahn Drive, $775,000

1817 Peoria Court, $790,000

3215 Conifer Drive, $850,000

2502 Claremont Drive, $862,500

1778 Neotomas Ave., $865,000

1948 Belmont Court, $875,000

2191 Zinfandel Drive, $876,000

2052 Grahn Drive, $900,000

1446 Great Heron Drive, $915,000

5696 Evening Way, $925,000

3517 Brookdale Drive, $925,000

740 Coney Court, $930,000

1925 Perth Ave., $1,025,000

5779 Trailwood Drive, $1,190,000

969 Stonecastle Lane, $1,350,000

865 White Oak Drive, $1,500,000

2720 McKeon Way, $1,685,000

5550 Bennett Valley Road, $9,400,000

Sebastopol

8400 Appleseed Way, $1,150,000

515 Sandretto Drive, $1,465,000

4717 Paulsen Lane, $1,500,000

1093 Tilton Road, $1,600,000

4932 Burnside Road, $1,825,000

Sonoma

1177 Cox St., $357,500

767 Country Meadow Lane, $412,500

893 Arroyo Road, $565,000

396 Brockman Lane, $625,000

1295 Brockman Lane, $700,000

104 El Portola Drive, $815,000

1207 Repetto Ranch Road, $1,135,000

196 E. First St., $2,510,000

19303 Apple Valley Road, $2,850,000

The Sea Ranch

38036 Foothill Close, $705,000

Windsor

8815 Canyon Oak Drive, $765,000

8873 Wisteria Way, $795,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter