Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 30

One hundred and sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 30 ranging in price from $200,000 to $6.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $6,725,000 on June 1. This five bedroom, five bathroom 5,227 square foot modern farmhouse featured a heated pool, spa and a chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

Camp Meeker

72 California St., $350,000

Cloverdale

513 Antonio St., $440,000

148 W. Brookside Drive, $610,000

305 Sunrise Drive, $665,000

454 Merlot Drive, $672,000

126 Douglas Fir Circle, $700,000

147 Corless Lane, $775,000

Cotati

125 Falcon Drive, $715,000

909 W. School St., $900,000

Forestville

10594 Highway 116, $379,000

7224 Covey Road, $580,000

10812 Terrace Drive, $615,000

7280 Trenton Healdsburg Road, $3,650,000

Glen Ellen

4589 Warm Springs Road, $433,000

1145 Hill Road, $2,495,000

Guerneville

19299 Hidden Valley Road, $485,000

16725 Guernewood Road, $610,000

18925 Hidden Valley Road, $620,000

Healdsburg

218 Sequoia Circle, $503,000

333 Orangewood Drive, $550,000

244 Monte Vista Ave., $705,000

286 W. Matheson St., $775,000

473 W. Grant St., $1,116,000

775 Florence Lane, $1,150,000

1406 Highland Circle, $1,320,000

2149 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,800,000

Kenwood

2000 Lawndale Road, $6,725,000

Monte Rio

20795 Bohemian Ave., $360,000

9062 Middle Way, $775,000

21538 Moscow Road, $852,000

19533 Redwood Drive, $1,100,000

21970 Moscow Road, $1,412,000

22705 Sylvan Way, $1,800,000

Penngrove

271 Oak St., $925,000

1317 Dutch Lane, $1,440,000

Petaluma

1429 Baywood Drive, $537,500

1692 Sutter Court, $749,000

712 Crinella Drive, $795,000

457 Acadia Drive, $840,000

633 Saint Francis Drive, $845,000

1617 San Marino Drive, $871,000

428 Eastwood Drive, $875,000

1673 Del Oro Circle, $907,500

27 Kelly Lane, $975,000

840 Marble Way, $1,070,000

219 Cambridge Lane, $1,200,500

1935 Rogers Lane, $1,287,000

523 B St., $1,450,000

2413 Magnolia Ave., $1,950,000

637 Marshall Ave., $2,500,000

26 Wallenberg Way, $2,900,000

Rohnert Park

7908 Adrian Drive, $585,000

8533 Liman Way, $599,000

Santa Rosa

256 N. Dover Court, $200,000

5970 Stone Bridge Road, $205,000

765 Leo Drive, $218,000

1331 Peterson Lane, $226,864

512 Squirrel Court, $280,000

610 Los Alamos Road, $400,000

905 Kingwood St., $460,000

2365 Northcoast St., $499,000

3301 Yulupa Ave., $500,000

709 Spencer Ave., $507,000

5046 Parkhurst Drive, $525,000

3015 Carvel Drive, $530,000

1902 Montgomery Drive, $545,000

1643 Arroyo Sierra Drive, $548,000

1863 Shelley Drive, $550,000

461 Singing Woods Lane, $570,000

359 Singing Brook Circle, $575,000

3502 Sleepy Hollow Court, $584,500

306 Santa Rosa Ave., $585,000

1434 Twilight Way, $585,000

2036 Spring Creek Drive, $605,000

1038 Estes Drive, $613,000

1739 N. Dutton Ave., $630,000

527 Squirrel Court, $631,000

2360 Vera Drive, $635,000

2083 Ironstone Circle, $635,000

2152 Lansbury St., $650,000

2287 W. Hearn Ave., $650,000

2404 Gads Hill St., $650,000

1716 Woodward Drive, $660,000

927 Wright St., $660,000

442 Rusty Drive, $668,500

6757 Wintergreen Court, $675,000

1977 Marsh Creek Court, $685,000

2627 Victoria Drive, $690,000

575 Coachlight Place, $690,000

2336 Hickock Court, $705,000

7052 Oak Leaf Drive, $745,000

1304 Crestview Court, $750,000

404 Bellevue Ave., $755,000

5721 Brigadoon Way, $755,000

1270 Fulton Road, $765,000

7581 Oak Leaf Drive, $775,000

5575 Yerba Buena Road, $777,000

323 Hewett St., $780,000

4406 Bally Bunion Lane, $785,000

55 Fairway Drive, $801,000

2935 Joyce St., $805,000

129 Valley Lakes Drive, $820,000

2111 E. Foothill Drive, $840,000

3722 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $845,000

5750 Reynaud Court, $869,000

210 Maria Lane, $875,000

1719 El Camino Way, $901,000

3531 Hacienda Drive, $940,000

47 Dorchester Drive, $945,000

1453 Nighthawk Place, $975,000

4703 Stonehedge Drive, $975,000

4622 Summerhays Place, $1,000,000

1484 Abramson Road, $1,050,000

3717 Cross Creek Road, $1,070,000

2928 Bardy Road, $1,125,000

3707 Deauville Place, $1,140,000

415 Oak Point Place, $1,175,000

1435 Wikiup Drive, $1,200,000

2649 Knob Hill Drive, $1,205,000

5904 Featherlight Place, $1,210,000

1694 Happy Valley Road, $1,275,000

4616 Parktrail Court, $1,300,000

3705 Deauville Place, $1,349,000

1501 Hopi Trail, $1,431,000

825 Wikiup Drive, $1,445,000

3223 Cobblestone Drive, $1,730,000

814 Montebello Drive, $1,950,000

3812 Skyfarm Drive, $2,850,000

Sebastopol

12697 Graton Road, $450,000

2685 Burnside Road, $975,000

2618 Scotts Right of Way, $1,047,500

616 Vine Ave., $1,065,000

395 Princeton Drive, $1,195,000

7852 Brookside Ave., $1,310,000

715 Hurlbut Ave., $1,500,000

1263 Rim of the Redwoods Road, $1,620,000

711 Furlong Road, $2,550,000

Sonoma

70 Mulford Lane, $515,000

113 Temelec Circle, $640,000

160 Melody Court, $663,000

43 S. Temelec Circle, $700,000

142 Dechene Ave., $802,000

795 Center St., $825,000

1023 Manor Drive, $843,000

735 Center St., $850,000

18945 Viewcrest Drive, $900,000

390 Leveroni Road, $1,650,000

1040 Berryessa Court, $1,799,000

18222 Robin Ave., $2,950,000

553 E. Second St., $3,000,000

The Sea Ranch

36419 E. Ridge Road, $925,000

35850 Fly Cloud Close, $1,725,000

277 Cormorant Close, $1,964,500

Villa Grande

1013 Center St., $735,000

Windsor

181 Cordoba Way, $600,000

1114 Rio Camino Court, $655,000

9442 Lazy Creek Drive, $690,000

916 Dorothea Court, $697,000

538 Poplar Way, $725,000

9573 Kristine Way, $750,000

498 Equity Court, $750,000

132 Melva Court, $760,000

1178 Pedroncelli Drive, $795,000

400 Skylark St., $845,000

134 Nottingham Way, $925,000

370 Maduro St., $1,450,000

887 Prestwick Court, $1,515,000

10377 Hillview Road, $1,830,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter