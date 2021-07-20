Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 30
One hundred and sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 30 ranging in price from $200,000 to $6.7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $6,725,000 on June 1. This five bedroom, five bathroom 5,227 square foot modern farmhouse featured a heated pool, spa and a chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry.
Camp Meeker
72 California St., $350,000
Cloverdale
513 Antonio St., $440,000
148 W. Brookside Drive, $610,000
305 Sunrise Drive, $665,000
454 Merlot Drive, $672,000
126 Douglas Fir Circle, $700,000
147 Corless Lane, $775,000
Cotati
125 Falcon Drive, $715,000
909 W. School St., $900,000
Forestville
10594 Highway 116, $379,000
7224 Covey Road, $580,000
10812 Terrace Drive, $615,000
7280 Trenton Healdsburg Road, $3,650,000
Glen Ellen
4589 Warm Springs Road, $433,000
1145 Hill Road, $2,495,000
Guerneville
19299 Hidden Valley Road, $485,000
16725 Guernewood Road, $610,000
18925 Hidden Valley Road, $620,000
Healdsburg
218 Sequoia Circle, $503,000
333 Orangewood Drive, $550,000
244 Monte Vista Ave., $705,000
286 W. Matheson St., $775,000
473 W. Grant St., $1,116,000
775 Florence Lane, $1,150,000
1406 Highland Circle, $1,320,000
2149 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,800,000
Kenwood
2000 Lawndale Road, $6,725,000
Monte Rio
20795 Bohemian Ave., $360,000
9062 Middle Way, $775,000
21538 Moscow Road, $852,000
19533 Redwood Drive, $1,100,000
21970 Moscow Road, $1,412,000
22705 Sylvan Way, $1,800,000
Penngrove
271 Oak St., $925,000
1317 Dutch Lane, $1,440,000
Petaluma
1429 Baywood Drive, $537,500
1692 Sutter Court, $749,000
712 Crinella Drive, $795,000
457 Acadia Drive, $840,000
633 Saint Francis Drive, $845,000
1617 San Marino Drive, $871,000
428 Eastwood Drive, $875,000
1673 Del Oro Circle, $907,500
27 Kelly Lane, $975,000
840 Marble Way, $1,070,000
219 Cambridge Lane, $1,200,500
1935 Rogers Lane, $1,287,000
523 B St., $1,450,000
2413 Magnolia Ave., $1,950,000
637 Marshall Ave., $2,500,000
26 Wallenberg Way, $2,900,000
Rohnert Park
7908 Adrian Drive, $585,000
8533 Liman Way, $599,000
Santa Rosa
256 N. Dover Court, $200,000
5970 Stone Bridge Road, $205,000
765 Leo Drive, $218,000
1331 Peterson Lane, $226,864
512 Squirrel Court, $280,000
610 Los Alamos Road, $400,000
905 Kingwood St., $460,000
2365 Northcoast St., $499,000
3301 Yulupa Ave., $500,000
709 Spencer Ave., $507,000
5046 Parkhurst Drive, $525,000
3015 Carvel Drive, $530,000
1902 Montgomery Drive, $545,000
1643 Arroyo Sierra Drive, $548,000
1863 Shelley Drive, $550,000
461 Singing Woods Lane, $570,000
359 Singing Brook Circle, $575,000
3502 Sleepy Hollow Court, $584,500
306 Santa Rosa Ave., $585,000
1434 Twilight Way, $585,000
2036 Spring Creek Drive, $605,000
1038 Estes Drive, $613,000
1739 N. Dutton Ave., $630,000
527 Squirrel Court, $631,000
2360 Vera Drive, $635,000
2083 Ironstone Circle, $635,000
2152 Lansbury St., $650,000
2287 W. Hearn Ave., $650,000
2404 Gads Hill St., $650,000
1716 Woodward Drive, $660,000
927 Wright St., $660,000
442 Rusty Drive, $668,500
6757 Wintergreen Court, $675,000
1977 Marsh Creek Court, $685,000
2627 Victoria Drive, $690,000
575 Coachlight Place, $690,000
2336 Hickock Court, $705,000
7052 Oak Leaf Drive, $745,000
1304 Crestview Court, $750,000
404 Bellevue Ave., $755,000
5721 Brigadoon Way, $755,000
1270 Fulton Road, $765,000
7581 Oak Leaf Drive, $775,000
5575 Yerba Buena Road, $777,000
323 Hewett St., $780,000
4406 Bally Bunion Lane, $785,000
55 Fairway Drive, $801,000
2935 Joyce St., $805,000
129 Valley Lakes Drive, $820,000
2111 E. Foothill Drive, $840,000
3722 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $845,000
5750 Reynaud Court, $869,000
210 Maria Lane, $875,000
1719 El Camino Way, $901,000
3531 Hacienda Drive, $940,000
47 Dorchester Drive, $945,000
1453 Nighthawk Place, $975,000
4703 Stonehedge Drive, $975,000
4622 Summerhays Place, $1,000,000
1484 Abramson Road, $1,050,000
3717 Cross Creek Road, $1,070,000
2928 Bardy Road, $1,125,000
3707 Deauville Place, $1,140,000
415 Oak Point Place, $1,175,000
1435 Wikiup Drive, $1,200,000
2649 Knob Hill Drive, $1,205,000
5904 Featherlight Place, $1,210,000
1694 Happy Valley Road, $1,275,000
4616 Parktrail Court, $1,300,000
3705 Deauville Place, $1,349,000
1501 Hopi Trail, $1,431,000
825 Wikiup Drive, $1,445,000
3223 Cobblestone Drive, $1,730,000
814 Montebello Drive, $1,950,000
3812 Skyfarm Drive, $2,850,000
Sebastopol
12697 Graton Road, $450,000
2685 Burnside Road, $975,000
2618 Scotts Right of Way, $1,047,500
616 Vine Ave., $1,065,000
395 Princeton Drive, $1,195,000
7852 Brookside Ave., $1,310,000
715 Hurlbut Ave., $1,500,000
1263 Rim of the Redwoods Road, $1,620,000
711 Furlong Road, $2,550,000
Sonoma
70 Mulford Lane, $515,000
113 Temelec Circle, $640,000
160 Melody Court, $663,000
43 S. Temelec Circle, $700,000
142 Dechene Ave., $802,000
795 Center St., $825,000
1023 Manor Drive, $843,000
735 Center St., $850,000
18945 Viewcrest Drive, $900,000
390 Leveroni Road, $1,650,000
1040 Berryessa Court, $1,799,000
18222 Robin Ave., $2,950,000
553 E. Second St., $3,000,000
The Sea Ranch
36419 E. Ridge Road, $925,000
35850 Fly Cloud Close, $1,725,000
277 Cormorant Close, $1,964,500
Villa Grande
1013 Center St., $735,000
Windsor
181 Cordoba Way, $600,000
1114 Rio Camino Court, $655,000
9442 Lazy Creek Drive, $690,000
916 Dorothea Court, $697,000
538 Poplar Way, $725,000
9573 Kristine Way, $750,000
498 Equity Court, $750,000
132 Melva Court, $760,000
1178 Pedroncelli Drive, $795,000
400 Skylark St., $845,000
134 Nottingham Way, $925,000
370 Maduro St., $1,450,000
887 Prestwick Court, $1,515,000
10377 Hillview Road, $1,830,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
