Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 29

Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 29 ranging in price from $212,727 to $3.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2805 Dale Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,860,000 on May 31. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3,239 square foot estate came with a multi-purpose barn for entertaining or housing horses.

Camp Meeker

27 Hampton Road, $410,000

Cazadero

890 Austin Creek Road, $499,000

Cloverdale

136 Marguerite Lane, $750,000

Cotati

7660 Isabel Drive, $580,000

Forestville

7170 Highway 116, $1,405,000

11490 Sunnyside Ave., $905,000

Glen Ellen

100 Bonnie Way, $1,975,000

5050 O’Donnell Lane, $1,250,000

13555 Railroad St., $1,137,500

Guerneville

14461 Old Cazadero Road, $640,000

Healdsburg

290 Long Acres Place, $2,386,000

535 Fitch St., $1,294,500

9203 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,250,000

2363 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $935,000

Jenner

22116 Koftinow, $789,000

Kenwood

307 Warm Springs Road, $1,242,500

Petaluma

892 Ruth Court, $1,500,000

254 Windsor Drive, $1,310,000

1629 Zinfandel Drive, $1,310,000

301 Bishop Circle, $1,295,000

421 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,287,000

1806 Pembridge St., $1,114,500

200 Oak St., $1,065,000

412 Donner Ave., $893,000

1059 Santa Clara Lane, $840,000

1716 Annetta Drive, $810,000

719 N. Webster St., $800,000

1271 San Jose Way, $726,500

910 Quarry St., $266,500

Rio Nido

17184 Mount Jackson Trail, $750,000

Rohnert Park

5550 Country Club Drive, $850,000

4371 Goodson Way, $740,000

5288 Evonne Ave., $715,000

1545 Garfield Court, $669,000

1161 Emily Ave., $620,000

1375 Jasmine Circle, $620,000

Santa Rosa

5786 La Sierra Drive, $1,230,000

2320 Moonlight Way, $1,200,000

4796 Hillsboro Circle, $1,200,000

2721 Alton Lane, $1,185,000

1835 Los Olivos Road, $1,090,500

1513 Great Owl Place, $1,000,000

317 Schiappino St., $875,000

5212 Piedmont Drive, $849,000

7339 Oakmont Drive, $845,000

4012 New Zealand Ave., $825,000

955 Brunello Drive, $812,000

1710 Proctor Drive, $795,000

1730 Calavaras Drive, $785,000

5531 Rainbow Circle, $781,500

4874 Canyon Drive, $777,000

2638 Harmonica Lane, $763,000

2422 Quail Hollow Drive, $750,000

2638 Wild Bill Way, $733,000

2383 Valley West Drive, $720,000

1972 Yellow Rose Lane, $715,000

1011 Stanislaus Way, $705,000

135 Sandalwood Court, $700,000

4324 Princeton Court, $685,000

2232 Moldavite Lane, $660,000

3130 Sonoma Ave., $655,000

1544 Cabernet Circle, $647,500

3326 Canyonlands Ave., $635,000

5021 Underwood Drive, $630,000

493 Oak Vista Court, $590,000

2152 W. Hearn Ave., $567,000

4985 Parkhurst Drive, $550,000

5412 Marit Drive, $324,000

1860 Shelley Drive, $212,727

Sebastopol

11791 Barnett Valley Road, $2,400,000

7135 Baker Lane, $2,200,000

475 Johnson St., $450,000

Sonoma

2805 Dale Ave., $3,860,000

827 Oak Lane, $1,625,000

154 Cooper St., $1,504,000

593 El Dorado Drive, $730,000

996 Manor Drive, $700,000

387 Oak St., $580,000

124 Lichtenberg Ave., $580,000

The Sea Ranch

35220 Wind Song Lane, $1,000,000

Windsor

10014 Herb Road, $1,775,000

1040 Hampshire Lane, $805,000

109 Tabatha Way, $615,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.