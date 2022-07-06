Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 29
Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 29 ranging in price from $212,727 to $3.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2805 Dale Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,860,000 on May 31. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3,239 square foot estate came with a multi-purpose barn for entertaining or housing horses.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Camp Meeker
27 Hampton Road, $410,000
Cazadero
890 Austin Creek Road, $499,000
Cloverdale
136 Marguerite Lane, $750,000
Cotati
7660 Isabel Drive, $580,000
Forestville
7170 Highway 116, $1,405,000
11490 Sunnyside Ave., $905,000
Glen Ellen
100 Bonnie Way, $1,975,000
5050 O’Donnell Lane, $1,250,000
13555 Railroad St., $1,137,500
Guerneville
14461 Old Cazadero Road, $640,000
Healdsburg
290 Long Acres Place, $2,386,000
535 Fitch St., $1,294,500
9203 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,250,000
2363 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $935,000
Jenner
22116 Koftinow, $789,000
Kenwood
307 Warm Springs Road, $1,242,500
Petaluma
892 Ruth Court, $1,500,000
254 Windsor Drive, $1,310,000
1629 Zinfandel Drive, $1,310,000
301 Bishop Circle, $1,295,000
421 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,287,000
1806 Pembridge St., $1,114,500
200 Oak St., $1,065,000
412 Donner Ave., $893,000
1059 Santa Clara Lane, $840,000
1716 Annetta Drive, $810,000
719 N. Webster St., $800,000
1271 San Jose Way, $726,500
910 Quarry St., $266,500
Rio Nido
17184 Mount Jackson Trail, $750,000
Rohnert Park
5550 Country Club Drive, $850,000
4371 Goodson Way, $740,000
5288 Evonne Ave., $715,000
1545 Garfield Court, $669,000
1161 Emily Ave., $620,000
1375 Jasmine Circle, $620,000
Santa Rosa
5786 La Sierra Drive, $1,230,000
2320 Moonlight Way, $1,200,000
4796 Hillsboro Circle, $1,200,000
2721 Alton Lane, $1,185,000
1835 Los Olivos Road, $1,090,500
1513 Great Owl Place, $1,000,000
317 Schiappino St., $875,000
5212 Piedmont Drive, $849,000
7339 Oakmont Drive, $845,000
4012 New Zealand Ave., $825,000
955 Brunello Drive, $812,000
1710 Proctor Drive, $795,000
1730 Calavaras Drive, $785,000
5531 Rainbow Circle, $781,500
4874 Canyon Drive, $777,000
2638 Harmonica Lane, $763,000
2422 Quail Hollow Drive, $750,000
2638 Wild Bill Way, $733,000
2383 Valley West Drive, $720,000
1972 Yellow Rose Lane, $715,000
1011 Stanislaus Way, $705,000
135 Sandalwood Court, $700,000
4324 Princeton Court, $685,000
2232 Moldavite Lane, $660,000
3130 Sonoma Ave., $655,000
1544 Cabernet Circle, $647,500
3326 Canyonlands Ave., $635,000
5021 Underwood Drive, $630,000
493 Oak Vista Court, $590,000
2152 W. Hearn Ave., $567,000
4985 Parkhurst Drive, $550,000
5412 Marit Drive, $324,000
1860 Shelley Drive, $212,727
Sebastopol
11791 Barnett Valley Road, $2,400,000
7135 Baker Lane, $2,200,000
475 Johnson St., $450,000
Sonoma
2805 Dale Ave., $3,860,000
827 Oak Lane, $1,625,000
154 Cooper St., $1,504,000
593 El Dorado Drive, $730,000
996 Manor Drive, $700,000
387 Oak St., $580,000
124 Lichtenberg Ave., $580,000
The Sea Ranch
35220 Wind Song Lane, $1,000,000
Windsor
10014 Herb Road, $1,775,000
1040 Hampshire Lane, $805,000
109 Tabatha Way, $615,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
