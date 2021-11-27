Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 17

One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 17 ranging in price from $250,000 to $3.7 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 95 Lytton Station Road in Geyserville which sold for $3,720,000 on Oct. 20. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,928 square-foot home featured a pool, guest house, caretaker’s residence and an equestrian arena.

Bodega Bay

21514 Heron Drive, $1,665,000

Cloverdale

30 E. Cherry Creek Road, $515,000

447 Healdsburg Ave., $656,000

106 Grape Gables Way, $669,000

308 Homewood Court, $799,000

Cotati

129 Veronda Ave., $800,000

Forestville

10820 Woodside Drive, $510,000

Geyserville

95 Lytton Station Road, $3,720,000

Glen Ellen

8742 Summerhill Lane, $3,480,000

Guerneville

14690 Northern Ave., $25,500

19220 Pine Glade, $250,000

14940 Canyon 2 Road, $425,000

Healdsburg

310 Prune Tree Drive, $535,000

116 Lavender Circle, $815,000

356 Arabian Way, $1,050,000

787 Dragonfly Lane, $1,600,000

1188 Limerick Lane, $2,350,000

Monte Rio

21903 Russian River Ave., $612,500

8399 Tyrone Road, $675,000

Occidental

16660 Jennifer Drive, $970,000

Petaluma

1134 Ramona Lane, $660,000

45 Carleton Drive, $694,000

721 Crinella Drive, $723,000

405 Bodega Ave., $728,000

1 Welsh Court, $840,000

724 Vanessa Way, $865,000

800 Pacific Ave., $880,000

409 Redrock Way, $890,000

1823 Mariposa Drive, $947,000

1824 Village East Drive, $980,000

1849 Sophia Circle, $1,015,000

1820 Linnet Lane, $1,100,000

606 Deerfield Lane, $1,182,500

551 Amber Way, $1,500,000

Rohnert Park

498 Ava Ave., $621,000

6380 San Benito Way, $625,000

1439 Garrett Court, $655,000

751 Brett Ave., $665,000

7346 Cornell Ave., $699,000

6028 Elsa Ave., $740,000

5658 Kameron Place, $750,000

2073 Kingwood Road, $754,000

Santa Rosa

1132 San Clemente Drive, $290,000

2900 Rollo Road, $320,000

6588 Meadowridge Drive, $467,000

2706 Hardies Lane, $545,000

2456 Copperfield Drive, $548,000

4011 Lassen Court, $550,000

610 Brown St., $550,500

3479 Spring Creek Drive, $559,000

3044 Mule Deer Lane, $560,000

6543 Pine Valley Drive, $564,000

611 Sunny Manor Way, $577,000

1215 Meridian Circle, $580,000

1612 Jolon Court, $580,000

366 Brockhurst Drive, $610,000

1523 Beaver St., $610,000

3426 Idaho Drive, $620,000

2401 Donna Maria Way, $635,000

1646 Ronne Drive, $639,000

2106 Longhorn Circle, $640,000

5618 Dupont Drive, $647,000

2537 N. Village Drive, $650,000

2656 Silver Stone Lane, $655,000

2444 Quail Hollow Drive, $655,000

4339 Fistor Drive, $675,000

2431 Summercreek Drive, $680,000

5360 Cassandra Way, $699,000

2531 Barona Place, $705,000

5440 Melita Road, $715,000

458 Rusty Drive, $720,500

1506 Partridge Court, $725,000

919 Campoy St., $730,000

2052 Verbena Drive, $735,000

105 Oak Shadow Drive, $739,000

4748 Sunshine Ave., $740,000

2159 Linwood Ave., $745,000

1166 Putney Drive, $750,000

4015 Trinity Court, $760,000

4936 Hoen Ave., $765,000

533 Humboldt St., $769,000

2210 Humboldt St., $775,000

419 Benton St., $785,000

2030 Seville St., $795,000

1630 Periwinkle St., $810,000

401 Denton Way, $812,000

663 Greenview Drive, $812,500

1910 Marian Lane, $815,000

1937 Perth Ave., $825,000

306 Schiappino St., $890,000

4715 Circle B Place, $912,000

1395 Gordon Lane ,$925,000

2205 Hillside Drive, $939,000

2441 Delevan Way, $950,000

4976 Ponderosa Drive, $1,000,000

2048 Boxwood Place, $1,089,000

3450 Montecito Ave., $1,250,000

530 Oasis Drive, $1,250,000

1007 Spring St., $1,390,000

Sebastopol

1706 Bloomfield Road, $895,000

2100 Schaeffer Road, $1,540,000

696 Elliott Lane, $1,975,000

Sonoma

511 Oak St., $610,000

18846 Nikki Drive, $620,000

375 Dahlia Drive, $770,000

17335 Hillside Ave., $850,000

940 Amedeo Court, $895,000

1114 Fryer Creek Drive, $925,000

922 Boccoli St., $979,000

870 W. Fifth St., $1,111,000

377 W. Spain St., $1,400,000

19376 Orange Ave., $1,400,000

The Sea Ranch

37859 Breaker Reach, $2,875,000

Windsor

8743 Franklin St., $505,000

1032 Ventana Drive, $639,000

10150 Starr Road, $687,500

6425 Yale St., $716,000

515 Mallory Ave., $740,000

277 Bouquet Circle, $755,000

8308 Vercelli Court, $820,000

519 Madrone Way, $850,000

6416 Apollo Place, $850,000

913 Pinot Noir Way, $900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.