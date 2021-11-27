Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 17
One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 17 ranging in price from $250,000 to $3.7 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 95 Lytton Station Road in Geyserville which sold for $3,720,000 on Oct. 20. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,928 square-foot home featured a pool, guest house, caretaker’s residence and an equestrian arena.
Bodega Bay
21514 Heron Drive, $1,665,000
Cloverdale
30 E. Cherry Creek Road, $515,000
447 Healdsburg Ave., $656,000
106 Grape Gables Way, $669,000
308 Homewood Court, $799,000
Cotati
129 Veronda Ave., $800,000
Forestville
10820 Woodside Drive, $510,000
Geyserville
95 Lytton Station Road, $3,720,000
Glen Ellen
8742 Summerhill Lane, $3,480,000
Guerneville
14690 Northern Ave., $25,500
19220 Pine Glade, $250,000
14940 Canyon 2 Road, $425,000
Healdsburg
310 Prune Tree Drive, $535,000
116 Lavender Circle, $815,000
356 Arabian Way, $1,050,000
787 Dragonfly Lane, $1,600,000
1188 Limerick Lane, $2,350,000
Monte Rio
21903 Russian River Ave., $612,500
8399 Tyrone Road, $675,000
Occidental
16660 Jennifer Drive, $970,000
Petaluma
1134 Ramona Lane, $660,000
45 Carleton Drive, $694,000
721 Crinella Drive, $723,000
405 Bodega Ave., $728,000
1 Welsh Court, $840,000
724 Vanessa Way, $865,000
800 Pacific Ave., $880,000
409 Redrock Way, $890,000
1823 Mariposa Drive, $947,000
1824 Village East Drive, $980,000
1849 Sophia Circle, $1,015,000
1820 Linnet Lane, $1,100,000
606 Deerfield Lane, $1,182,500
551 Amber Way, $1,500,000
Rohnert Park
498 Ava Ave., $621,000
6380 San Benito Way, $625,000
1439 Garrett Court, $655,000
751 Brett Ave., $665,000
7346 Cornell Ave., $699,000
6028 Elsa Ave., $740,000
5658 Kameron Place, $750,000
2073 Kingwood Road, $754,000
Santa Rosa
1132 San Clemente Drive, $290,000
2900 Rollo Road, $320,000
6588 Meadowridge Drive, $467,000
2706 Hardies Lane, $545,000
2456 Copperfield Drive, $548,000
4011 Lassen Court, $550,000
610 Brown St., $550,500
3479 Spring Creek Drive, $559,000
3044 Mule Deer Lane, $560,000
6543 Pine Valley Drive, $564,000
611 Sunny Manor Way, $577,000
1215 Meridian Circle, $580,000
1612 Jolon Court, $580,000
366 Brockhurst Drive, $610,000
1523 Beaver St., $610,000
3426 Idaho Drive, $620,000
2401 Donna Maria Way, $635,000
1646 Ronne Drive, $639,000
2106 Longhorn Circle, $640,000
5618 Dupont Drive, $647,000
2537 N. Village Drive, $650,000
2656 Silver Stone Lane, $655,000
2444 Quail Hollow Drive, $655,000
4339 Fistor Drive, $675,000
2431 Summercreek Drive, $680,000
5360 Cassandra Way, $699,000
2531 Barona Place, $705,000
5440 Melita Road, $715,000
458 Rusty Drive, $720,500
1506 Partridge Court, $725,000
919 Campoy St., $730,000
2052 Verbena Drive, $735,000
105 Oak Shadow Drive, $739,000
4748 Sunshine Ave., $740,000
2159 Linwood Ave., $745,000
1166 Putney Drive, $750,000
4015 Trinity Court, $760,000
4936 Hoen Ave., $765,000
533 Humboldt St., $769,000
2210 Humboldt St., $775,000
419 Benton St., $785,000
2030 Seville St., $795,000
1630 Periwinkle St., $810,000
401 Denton Way, $812,000
663 Greenview Drive, $812,500
1910 Marian Lane, $815,000
1937 Perth Ave., $825,000
306 Schiappino St., $890,000
4715 Circle B Place, $912,000
1395 Gordon Lane ,$925,000
2205 Hillside Drive, $939,000
2441 Delevan Way, $950,000
4976 Ponderosa Drive, $1,000,000
2048 Boxwood Place, $1,089,000
3450 Montecito Ave., $1,250,000
530 Oasis Drive, $1,250,000
1007 Spring St., $1,390,000
Sebastopol
1706 Bloomfield Road, $895,000
2100 Schaeffer Road, $1,540,000
696 Elliott Lane, $1,975,000
Sonoma
511 Oak St., $610,000
18846 Nikki Drive, $620,000
375 Dahlia Drive, $770,000
17335 Hillside Ave., $850,000
940 Amedeo Court, $895,000
1114 Fryer Creek Drive, $925,000
922 Boccoli St., $979,000
870 W. Fifth St., $1,111,000
377 W. Spain St., $1,400,000
19376 Orange Ave., $1,400,000
The Sea Ranch
37859 Breaker Reach, $2,875,000
Windsor
8743 Franklin St., $505,000
1032 Ventana Drive, $639,000
10150 Starr Road, $687,500
6425 Yale St., $716,000
515 Mallory Ave., $740,000
277 Bouquet Circle, $755,000
8308 Vercelli Court, $820,000
519 Madrone Way, $850,000
6416 Apollo Place, $850,000
913 Pinot Noir Way, $900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
