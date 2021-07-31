Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19
Two hundred and ninety-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19 ranging in price from $120,000 to $4.5 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this period was 1985 Westside Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,450,000 on June 15. This six acre property came with a three bedroom, three bathroom, 1,782 square foot main residence, a pond and a barn/garage guesthouse.
Bodega Bay
125 Surfbird Court, $$1,625,000
20070 Oyster Catcher Loop, $$2,150,000
Calistoga
5140 Sharp Road, $$962,500
5148 Sharp Road, $$1,565,000
Cazadero
19155 King Ridge Road, $$585,000
Cloverdale
124 Dina St., $$293,500
22 Blair St., $$426,000
448 N. Washington St., $$515,000
137 William Circle, $$539,000
100 Mayor Way, $$550,000
412 Gamay Drive, $$580,000
102 St. John Place, $$600,000
453 Muscat Drive, $$650,000
26835 Madrone Road, $$750,000
28185 River Road, $$782,500
109 Polaris Court, $$800,000
520 Port Circle, $$1,074,000
Cotati
43 Lipton Way, $$650,000
900 Richardson Lane, $$850,000
807 W. Sierra Ave., $$1,200,000
Forestville
9372 Argonne Way, $$400,000
10858 Terrace Drive, $$500,000
11156 Ice Box Canyon Road, $$510,000
Glen Ellen
4423 Lakeside Road, $$510,000
15095 Burbank Drive, $$600,000
2467 Warm Springs Road, $$1,447,500
9200 Bennett Valley Road, $$1,450,000
Graton
335 Grey St., $$670,000
Guerneville
14624 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000
14620 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000
19622 Hidden Valley Road, $$400,000
19510 Hidden Valley Road, $$450,000
14939 Melody Ave., $$495,000
17990 Sweetwater Springs Road, $$530,000
14216 Mill St., $$639,000
18030 Old Monte Rio Road, $$650,000
16724 Center Way, $$721,000
14299 Sunset Ave., $$950,000
Healdsburg
165 Presidential Circle, $$620,000
2353 Riverview Drive, $$635,000
234 Monte Vista Ave., $$652,500
817 Benjamin Way, $$800,000
713 Sanns Lane, $$815,000
395 Monte Vista Ave., $$825,000
11897 Old Redwood Highway, $$995,000
324 Grant St., $$1,160,000
1665 Scenic Lane, $$1,300,000
313 Greens Drive, $$1,647,500
8700 Chalk Hill Road, $$1,850,000
1331 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $$2,000,000
5055 Westside Road, $$2,000,000
129 Moonlight Drive, $$2,295,000
6062 W. Dry Creek Road, $$4,200,000
1985 Westside Road, $$4,450,000
Jenner
20958 Highway 1, $$2,850,000
Kenwood
1313 Lawndale Road, $$2,350,000
Monte Rio
21489 Highland Terrace, $$550,000
21016 River Blvd., $$550,000
21595 Moscow Road, $$600,000
21494 Rio Vista Terrace, $$735,000
21937 Russian River Ave., $$846,000
Occidental
16220 Bittner Road, $$675,000
Penngrove
2397 Roberts Road, $$1,150,000
130 Fern Ave., $$1,275,000
57 Davis Lane, $$1,302,000
237 Goodwin Ave., $$1,515,000
Petaluma
6 Burlington Drive, $$636,000
1477 Capri Ave., $$689,000
1335 San Juan Way, $$705,000
900 Crinella Drive, $$716,000
809 Maple Drive, $$725,000
1958 Lansdowne Way, $$747,500
23 Wallace Court, $$750,000
235 Vallejo St., $$775,000
1435 Tanager Lane, $$785,000
104 Suncrest Hill Drive, $$810,500
2221 Mari Lane, $$815,000
961 Hogwarts Circle, $$850,000
718 F St., $$875,000
75 Purrington Road, $$895,000
308 Sutter St., $$901,000
1636 Yarberry Drive, $$915,000
1024 Wren Drive, $$915,000
1730 Gateside Drive, $$920,000
826 Schuman Lane, $$970,000
5 Palomino Court, $$985,000
743 Paula Lane, $$990,000
1549 Mauro Pietro Drive, $$1,140,000
320 Jewett Road, $$1,150,000
500 Petersen Lane, $$1,250,000
4418 Kastania Road, $$1,300,000
180 Grevillia Drive, $$1,300,000
12 Lori Lane, $$1,332,000
525 Via Robles, $$1,340,000
1877 Castle Drive, $$1,450,000
Rohnert Park
7198 Camino Colegio, $$300,000
742 Brett Ave., $$555,000
844 Lunar Court, $$580,000
810 Hudis St., $$625,000
794 Bernadette Ave., $$640,000
5208 Kim Place, $$750,000
8737 Lords Manor Way, $$750,000
7609 Melody Drive, $$758,000
219 Firethorn Drive, $$760,000
1232 Heartwood Drive, $$825,000
5713 Davis Circle, $$900,000
Santa Rosa
6670 Cougar Lane, $$120,000
635 Mill St., $$175,000
644 Vista Grande Place, $$180,500
3282 Apricot Lane, $$295,000
3533 Stallion Drive, $$375,000
1638 Woodhue Ave., $$384,000
4290 Wallace Road, $$460,000
39 Peach Court, $$475,000
689 Benicia Drive, $$490,000
38 Oak Island Circle, $$505,000
114 Hewett St., $$510,000
1626 Dudley Place, $$515,000
1159 San Domingo Drive, $$527,000
173 Schlee Way, $$530,000
863 Second St., $$530,000
181 Mountain Vista Circle, $$532,500
630 Silva Ave., $$535,000
1415 Eardley Ave., $$543,000
94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $$550,000
1817 Rhianna St., $$552,000
1983 Seville St., $$560,000
6364 Stone Bridge Road, $$565,000
3681 Sebastopol Road, $$565,000
120 Vineyard View Drive, $$572,000
2617 W. Steele Lane, $$574,000
2 Autumn Leaf Drive, $$580,000
8861 Oakmont Drive, $$585,000
2841 Bighorn Sheep St., $$590,000
896 Gloria Drive, $$600,000
648 Leo Drive, $$600,000
3432 Hoen Ave., $$600,000
2137 Fairfax Place, $$601,000
