Subscribe

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2021, 5:10PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Two hundred and ninety-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19 ranging in price from $120,000 to $4.5 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this period was 1985 Westside Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,450,000 on June 15. This six acre property came with a three bedroom, three bathroom, 1,782 square foot main residence, a pond and a barn/garage guesthouse.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

125 Surfbird Court, $$1,625,000

20070 Oyster Catcher Loop, $$2,150,000

Calistoga

5140 Sharp Road, $$962,500

5148 Sharp Road, $$1,565,000

Cazadero

19155 King Ridge Road, $$585,000

Cloverdale

124 Dina St., $$293,500

22 Blair St., $$426,000

448 N. Washington St., $$515,000

137 William Circle, $$539,000

100 Mayor Way, $$550,000

412 Gamay Drive, $$580,000

102 St. John Place, $$600,000

453 Muscat Drive, $$650,000

26835 Madrone Road, $$750,000

28185 River Road, $$782,500

109 Polaris Court, $$800,000

520 Port Circle, $$1,074,000

Cotati

43 Lipton Way, $$650,000

900 Richardson Lane, $$850,000

807 W. Sierra Ave., $$1,200,000

Forestville

9372 Argonne Way, $$400,000

10858 Terrace Drive, $$500,000

11156 Ice Box Canyon Road, $$510,000

Glen Ellen

4423 Lakeside Road, $$510,000

15095 Burbank Drive, $$600,000

2467 Warm Springs Road, $$1,447,500

9200 Bennett Valley Road, $$1,450,000

Graton

335 Grey St., $$670,000

Guerneville

14624 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000

14620 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000

19622 Hidden Valley Road, $$400,000

19510 Hidden Valley Road, $$450,000

14939 Melody Ave., $$495,000

17990 Sweetwater Springs Road, $$530,000

14216 Mill St., $$639,000

18030 Old Monte Rio Road, $$650,000

16724 Center Way, $$721,000

14299 Sunset Ave., $$950,000

Healdsburg

165 Presidential Circle, $$620,000

2353 Riverview Drive, $$635,000

234 Monte Vista Ave., $$652,500

817 Benjamin Way, $$800,000

713 Sanns Lane, $$815,000

395 Monte Vista Ave., $$825,000

11897 Old Redwood Highway, $$995,000

324 Grant St., $$1,160,000

1665 Scenic Lane, $$1,300,000

313 Greens Drive, $$1,647,500

8700 Chalk Hill Road, $$1,850,000

1331 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $$2,000,000

5055 Westside Road, $$2,000,000

129 Moonlight Drive, $$2,295,000

6062 W. Dry Creek Road, $$4,200,000

1985 Westside Road, $$4,450,000

Jenner

20958 Highway 1, $$2,850,000

Kenwood

1313 Lawndale Road, $$2,350,000

Monte Rio

21489 Highland Terrace, $$550,000

21016 River Blvd., $$550,000

21595 Moscow Road, $$600,000

21494 Rio Vista Terrace, $$735,000

21937 Russian River Ave., $$846,000

Occidental

16220 Bittner Road, $$675,000

Penngrove

2397 Roberts Road, $$1,150,000

130 Fern Ave., $$1,275,000

57 Davis Lane, $$1,302,000

237 Goodwin Ave., $$1,515,000

Petaluma

6 Burlington Drive, $$636,000

1477 Capri Ave., $$689,000

1335 San Juan Way, $$705,000

900 Crinella Drive, $$716,000

809 Maple Drive, $$725,000

1958 Lansdowne Way, $$747,500

23 Wallace Court, $$750,000

235 Vallejo St., $$775,000

1435 Tanager Lane, $$785,000

104 Suncrest Hill Drive, $$810,500

2221 Mari Lane, $$815,000

961 Hogwarts Circle, $$850,000

718 F St., $$875,000

75 Purrington Road, $$895,000

308 Sutter St., $$901,000

1636 Yarberry Drive, $$915,000

1024 Wren Drive, $$915,000

1730 Gateside Drive, $$920,000

826 Schuman Lane, $$970,000

5 Palomino Court, $$985,000

743 Paula Lane, $$990,000

1549 Mauro Pietro Drive, $$1,140,000

320 Jewett Road, $$1,150,000

500 Petersen Lane, $$1,250,000

4418 Kastania Road, $$1,300,000

180 Grevillia Drive, $$1,300,000

12 Lori Lane, $$1,332,000

525 Via Robles, $$1,340,000

1877 Castle Drive, $$1,450,000

Rohnert Park

7198 Camino Colegio, $$300,000

742 Brett Ave., $$555,000

844 Lunar Court, $$580,000

810 Hudis St., $$625,000

794 Bernadette Ave., $$640,000

5208 Kim Place, $$750,000

8737 Lords Manor Way, $$750,000

7609 Melody Drive, $$758,000

219 Firethorn Drive, $$760,000

1232 Heartwood Drive, $$825,000

5713 Davis Circle, $$900,000

Santa Rosa

6670 Cougar Lane, $$120,000

635 Mill St., $$175,000

644 Vista Grande Place, $$180,500

3282 Apricot Lane, $$295,000

3533 Stallion Drive, $$375,000

1638 Woodhue Ave., $$384,000

4290 Wallace Road, $$460,000

39 Peach Court, $$475,000

689 Benicia Drive, $$490,000

38 Oak Island Circle, $$505,000

114 Hewett St., $$510,000

1626 Dudley Place, $$515,000

1159 San Domingo Drive, $$527,000

173 Schlee Way, $$530,000

863 Second St., $$530,000

181 Mountain Vista Circle, $$532,500

630 Silva Ave., $$535,000

1415 Eardley Ave., $$543,000

94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $$550,000

1817 Rhianna St., $$552,000

1983 Seville St., $$560,000

6364 Stone Bridge Road, $$565,000

3681 Sebastopol Road, $$565,000

120 Vineyard View Drive, $$572,000

2617 W. Steele Lane, $$574,000

2 Autumn Leaf Drive, $$580,000

8861 Oakmont Drive, $$585,000

2841 Bighorn Sheep St., $$590,000

896 Gloria Drive, $$600,000

648 Leo Drive, $$600,000

3432 Hoen Ave., $$600,000

2137 Fairfax Place, $$601,000

2935 Dall Sheep Lane, $$605,000

2475 Darla Drive, $$615,000

1176 Putney Drive, $$617,500

330 Lucas Circle, $$618,000

156 Oak Island Drive, $$625,000

1134 Harvard Drive, $$630,000

1079 Spencer Ave., $$630,000

4655 Summerhays Place, $$630,000

5623 Dupont Drive, $$635,000

2455 Burnt Oak Drive, $$635,000

3482 Idaho Drive, $$638,000

255 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $$640,000

4550 Kilarney Circle, $$640,000

2387 Morningside Circle, $$640,000

1019 North St., $$642,000

3711 Barnes Road, $$645,000

2349 Mandarin Lane, $$645,000

5027 Charmian Drive, $$650,000

936 Link Lane, $$653,500

204 Firelight Court, $$655,000

233 Valley Oaks Drive, $$655,000

6524 Stonecroft Terrace, $$665,000

557 Graymont Drive, $$665,000

831 Pacific Ave., $$669,000

1920 Cooper Drive, $$670,000

1133 Sunnyslope Drive, $$670,000

3033 Marlow Road, $$690,000

105 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $$695,000

1241 Saint Francis Road, $$699,000

3301 Sonoma Ave., $$699,000

2205 Firwood Ave., $$700,000

1117 Lanewood Way, $$700,000

6493 Meadowridge Court, $$705,000

5337 Corbett Circle, $$705,000

5514 El Encanto Circle, $$710,000

264 Belhaven Circle, $$710,000

2210 Creekside Road, $$720,000

2717 Creekside Road, $$742,000

1815 King St., $$742,500

4649 Wilbur Ave., $$750,000

215 S. Simone Place, $$750,000

1630 Peppergrass St., $$755,000

5421 Santa Teresa Ave., $$756,000

1911 King St., $$765,000

5750 Corbett Circle, $$770,000

2024 Cooper Drive, $$770,000

1603 Periwinkle St., $$775,000

4705 Culebra Way, $$780,000

156 Alderbrook Drive, $$785,000

5280 San Luis Ave., $$789,000

130 Boas Drive, $$800,000

408 Calistoga Road, $$800,000

1839 Elm Drive, $$805,000

541 Los Alamos Road, $$829,000

2140 Montecito Ave., $$829,000

2490 Creek Meadow Drive, $$850,000

560 Lewrosa Way, $$850,000

3802 Chanate Road, $$850,000

769 Sentinel Court, $$850,000

2725 Summerfield Road, $$850,000

4309 Fistor Drive, $$860,000

8 Valley Oaks Lane, $$860,000

1904 Sansone Drive, $$880,000

5680 Eagle Rock Court, $$885,000

498 Shooting Star Place, $$886,000

4657 Bridle Trail, $$900,000

5900 Mountain Hawk Drive, $$900,000

1140 Forest Glen Way, $$915,000

5750 Marsh Hawk Drive, $$935,000

2418 Mendota Way, $$950,000

5863 Sailing Hawk Ave., $$1,140,000

3805 Sedgemoore Drive, $$1,150,000

5019 Boulder Lane, $$1,185,000

2013 Turnberry Court, $$1,199,000

451 Crestridge Place, $$1,270,000

2444 Thomas Drive, $$1,300,000

589 Buckeye Court, $$1,325,000

3557 Southridge Drive, $$1,394,545

1016 Aleppo Drive, $$1,400,000

5897 Melita Road, $$1,567,000

926 Quarry Point, $$1,876,000

3510 Alta Vista Ave., $$2,000,000

3758 Skyfarm Drive, $$2,495,000

740 Shiloh Terrace, $$2,650,000

1385 W. College Ave., $$4,110,000

Sebastopol

4376 Thomas Road, $$200,000

6180 Orchard Station Road, $$316,000

1151 Gravenstein Highway S, $$499,000

3155 Frei Road, $$600,000

456 Petaluma Ave., $$620,000

12891 Graton Road, $$750,000

408 Bohemian Highway, $$800,000

615 S. Main St., $$815,000

383 Furlong Road, $$875,000

7470 Kennedy Road, $$970,000

4406 Ross Road, $$1,100,000

10260 Green Valley Road, $$1,200,000

6499 Lone Pine Road, $$1,203,000

8350 Camp Road, $$1,240,000

863 Litchfield Ave., $$1,260,000

6801 Baker Lane, $$1,300,000

7760 Bodega Ave., $$1,500,000

7981 Mitchell Court, $$1,525,000

7520 Dowd Drive, $$1,550,000

885 First St., $$1,553,500

2650 Blucher Valley Road, $$1,575,000

1891 Green Hill Road, $$1,850,000

6130 Fredricks Road, $$2,225,000

205 Knoll Haven Drive, $$2,500,000

Sonoma

150 E. Thomson Ave., $$193,500

64 Vineyard Circle, $$555,000

110 Hooker Ave., $$645,000

814 W. Fifth St., $$650,000

219 Avenida Barbera, $$778,000

17190 Park Ave., $$855,000

128 El Portola Drive, $$885,000

443 Church St., $$900,000

61 W. Fifth St., $$925,000

445 Emilys Meadow Court, $$929,000

341 Nicoli Lane, $$985,000

392 France St., $$1,100,000

278 Andrieux St., $$1,280,000

581 Michael Drive, $$1,375,000

346 Brockman Lane, $$1,425,000

515 Este Madera Lane, $$1,605,000

19355 Orange Ave., $$1,650,000

17369 Hillcrest Ave., $$1,750,000

18963 Sweet William Court, $$1,795,000

105 Fairway Court, $$2,319,000

20521 Palmer Ave., $$2,600,000

16667 Arnold Drive, $$2,600,000

248 Los Palos St., $$2,725,000

The Sea Ranch

36449 E. Ridge Road, $$400,000

35929 Sea Ridge Road, $$825,000

35509 Timber Ridge Road, $$876,000

37211 Rams Horn Reach, $$1,000,000

41320 W. Wind, $$1,325,000

39091 Hedgegate Road, $$1,500,000

303 Fish Rock, $$2,100,000

39451 Leeward Road, $$2,450,000

Windsor

1009 Robbie Way, $$375,000

10051 Starr Road, $$575,000

9776 Dawn Way, $$620,000

912 Bartlett Place, $$645,000

7918 Ferrari Way, $$684,500

9501 Essex Court, $$699,000

687 Natalie Drive, $$765,000

9495 Jessica Drive, $$770,000

593 Quaking Aspen Lane, $$775,000

467 Walten Way, $$800,000

749 Willowood Way, $$853,000

1803 Reiman Lane, $$1,050,000

8632 Starr Road, $$1,200,000

9592 Vancouver Lane, $$1,627,000

892 Jensen Lane, $$2,100,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette