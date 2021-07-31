Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19

Two hundred and ninety-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 6 to 19 ranging in price from $120,000 to $4.5 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this period was 1985 Westside Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,450,000 on June 15. This six acre property came with a three bedroom, three bathroom, 1,782 square foot main residence, a pond and a barn/garage guesthouse.

Bodega Bay

125 Surfbird Court, $$1,625,000

20070 Oyster Catcher Loop, $$2,150,000

Calistoga

5140 Sharp Road, $$962,500

5148 Sharp Road, $$1,565,000

Cazadero

19155 King Ridge Road, $$585,000

Cloverdale

124 Dina St., $$293,500

22 Blair St., $$426,000

448 N. Washington St., $$515,000

137 William Circle, $$539,000

100 Mayor Way, $$550,000

412 Gamay Drive, $$580,000

102 St. John Place, $$600,000

453 Muscat Drive, $$650,000

26835 Madrone Road, $$750,000

28185 River Road, $$782,500

109 Polaris Court, $$800,000

520 Port Circle, $$1,074,000

Cotati

43 Lipton Way, $$650,000

900 Richardson Lane, $$850,000

807 W. Sierra Ave., $$1,200,000

Forestville

9372 Argonne Way, $$400,000

10858 Terrace Drive, $$500,000

11156 Ice Box Canyon Road, $$510,000

Glen Ellen

4423 Lakeside Road, $$510,000

15095 Burbank Drive, $$600,000

2467 Warm Springs Road, $$1,447,500

9200 Bennett Valley Road, $$1,450,000

Graton

335 Grey St., $$670,000

Guerneville

14624 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000

14620 Canyon 1 Road, $$365,000

19622 Hidden Valley Road, $$400,000

19510 Hidden Valley Road, $$450,000

14939 Melody Ave., $$495,000

17990 Sweetwater Springs Road, $$530,000

14216 Mill St., $$639,000

18030 Old Monte Rio Road, $$650,000

16724 Center Way, $$721,000

14299 Sunset Ave., $$950,000

Healdsburg

165 Presidential Circle, $$620,000

2353 Riverview Drive, $$635,000

234 Monte Vista Ave., $$652,500

817 Benjamin Way, $$800,000

713 Sanns Lane, $$815,000

395 Monte Vista Ave., $$825,000

11897 Old Redwood Highway, $$995,000

324 Grant St., $$1,160,000

1665 Scenic Lane, $$1,300,000

313 Greens Drive, $$1,647,500

8700 Chalk Hill Road, $$1,850,000

1331 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $$2,000,000

5055 Westside Road, $$2,000,000

129 Moonlight Drive, $$2,295,000

6062 W. Dry Creek Road, $$4,200,000

1985 Westside Road, $$4,450,000

Jenner

20958 Highway 1, $$2,850,000

Kenwood

1313 Lawndale Road, $$2,350,000

Monte Rio

21489 Highland Terrace, $$550,000

21016 River Blvd., $$550,000

21595 Moscow Road, $$600,000

21494 Rio Vista Terrace, $$735,000

21937 Russian River Ave., $$846,000

Occidental

16220 Bittner Road, $$675,000

Penngrove

2397 Roberts Road, $$1,150,000

130 Fern Ave., $$1,275,000

57 Davis Lane, $$1,302,000

237 Goodwin Ave., $$1,515,000

Petaluma

6 Burlington Drive, $$636,000

1477 Capri Ave., $$689,000

1335 San Juan Way, $$705,000

900 Crinella Drive, $$716,000

809 Maple Drive, $$725,000

1958 Lansdowne Way, $$747,500

23 Wallace Court, $$750,000

235 Vallejo St., $$775,000

1435 Tanager Lane, $$785,000

104 Suncrest Hill Drive, $$810,500

2221 Mari Lane, $$815,000

961 Hogwarts Circle, $$850,000

718 F St., $$875,000

75 Purrington Road, $$895,000

308 Sutter St., $$901,000

1636 Yarberry Drive, $$915,000

1024 Wren Drive, $$915,000

1730 Gateside Drive, $$920,000

826 Schuman Lane, $$970,000

5 Palomino Court, $$985,000

743 Paula Lane, $$990,000

1549 Mauro Pietro Drive, $$1,140,000

320 Jewett Road, $$1,150,000

500 Petersen Lane, $$1,250,000

4418 Kastania Road, $$1,300,000

180 Grevillia Drive, $$1,300,000

12 Lori Lane, $$1,332,000

525 Via Robles, $$1,340,000

1877 Castle Drive, $$1,450,000

Rohnert Park

7198 Camino Colegio, $$300,000

742 Brett Ave., $$555,000

844 Lunar Court, $$580,000

810 Hudis St., $$625,000

794 Bernadette Ave., $$640,000

5208 Kim Place, $$750,000

8737 Lords Manor Way, $$750,000

7609 Melody Drive, $$758,000

219 Firethorn Drive, $$760,000

1232 Heartwood Drive, $$825,000

5713 Davis Circle, $$900,000

Santa Rosa

6670 Cougar Lane, $$120,000

635 Mill St., $$175,000

644 Vista Grande Place, $$180,500

3282 Apricot Lane, $$295,000

3533 Stallion Drive, $$375,000

1638 Woodhue Ave., $$384,000

4290 Wallace Road, $$460,000

39 Peach Court, $$475,000

689 Benicia Drive, $$490,000

38 Oak Island Circle, $$505,000

114 Hewett St., $$510,000

1626 Dudley Place, $$515,000

1159 San Domingo Drive, $$527,000

173 Schlee Way, $$530,000

863 Second St., $$530,000

181 Mountain Vista Circle, $$532,500

630 Silva Ave., $$535,000

1415 Eardley Ave., $$543,000

94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $$550,000

1817 Rhianna St., $$552,000

1983 Seville St., $$560,000

6364 Stone Bridge Road, $$565,000

3681 Sebastopol Road, $$565,000

120 Vineyard View Drive, $$572,000

2617 W. Steele Lane, $$574,000

2 Autumn Leaf Drive, $$580,000

8861 Oakmont Drive, $$585,000

2841 Bighorn Sheep St., $$590,000

896 Gloria Drive, $$600,000

648 Leo Drive, $$600,000

3432 Hoen Ave., $$600,000

2137 Fairfax Place, $$601,000