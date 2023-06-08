The palatial home of Don and Nancy Sebastiani just hit the market at a listing price of $15 million. According to its Realtor, if it sells at asking price, it will be the most expensive sale on record in the city of Sonoma.

The home, built in 2012, is just down the road from Sebastiani Winery, founded in 1904 by Samuele Sebastiani. After his death, his son August Sebastiani oversaw operations and played a pivotal role in establishing Sonoma as one of the world’s premiere wine regions. The family sold the winery in 2008.

The home has been coined as the “Fleur de Lys Estate” because of the 13th Century Fleur de Lys cabochons (gemstones) that welcome visitors into the “dramatic” entryway.

The four-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is 11,892 square feet. The main level has a living room, formal dining room, family room, a “true chef's kitchen” with Italian Breccia Medicea stone counters, a Le Cornue stove and rotisserie. This floor also houses a game/media room, two powder rooms, a guest bedroom with en suite bath, den with fireplace and en suite full bath (which could function as fifth bedroom).

The second level contains three additional bedrooms all with dramatic views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards, one of which has a fireplace. The primary bedroom has two en suite bathrooms with stone counters and tile floors and two stately walnut closets. There is also a small gym.

The large lower-level basement is insulated and currently houses a tasting room, office and partial kitchen and is well-suited for a wine cellar.

The home, located at 175 Fourth St. E., is the most expensive residential listing currently on the market in town, and is listed by Carol Sebastiani of Sotheby’s International Realty — Wine Country — Sonoma Brokerage.

The property overlooks the Sebastiani Cherry Block vineyard and 4.5 landscaped acres anchored by heritage oaks that are over 100 years old.

To view more photos and information on the home, visit its page on the Sotheby's International Realty website, sothebysrealty.com.