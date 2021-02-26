Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery names Mark Beaman head winemaker

Mark Beaman has been named the head winemaker at Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma, which is part of the portfolio of Foley Family Wines.

Beaman has worked for 20 years in the wine sector with stops at Valley of the Moon Winery in Glen Ellen, MauiWine, Mendocino Wine Co. and Columbia Crest Winery in Walla Walla, Washington.

He has become known for working under a range of varietals such as old vine zinfandel in Sonoma Valley, cabernet sauvignon from Alexander Valley and pinot noir and chardonnay from the Russian River Valley and Carneros regions.

Danny Brager joins Napa Valley firm as managing director

Longtime Nielsen executive Danny Brager has joined Napa Valley-based Azur Associates as managing director.

Brager had been senior vice president of Nielsen’s alcohol beverage practice in the United States, where for almost 20 years he provided analysis and insights for wine, spirits and beer companies.

He has been a featured speaker at many conferences such as the annual Unified Wine & Grape Symposium.

UC Davis hosting wine executive boot camp next month

UC Davis will hold its wine executive program next month via virtual sessions.

The classes will cover the fundamentals of winemaking and management skills for executives. About 1,000 people have attended the sessions over the past 20 years and the sessions will place special focus on the marketing, branding and financial issues in the industry.

The half-day sessions will be from March 22 to 26 and March 29 to 30.

For more information, visit the university’s website at https://bit.ly/2P93HXj.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.