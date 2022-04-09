Sebastopol entrepreneur led growth in his sauce company amid pandemic challenges

In the three years Justin Gill turned his side gig of selling his Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce into full-time endeavor, the journey has been nothing short of amazing — especially with growth amid a worldwide pandemic.

The 40-year-old has taken his family’s recipe of the salty-and-sweet dressing packed full of umami into a much larger stage. Long gone are the days when Gill used to do drop-off deliveries when he started the business in 2013 and continued while still working for his landscape design business.

Now, it’s all about supply-chain logistics. By last fall, the product ― akin to teriyaki sauces ― was stocked in 2,500 retail locations across the country right before its entry into its biggest spotlight so far. In November, Bachan’s significantly expanded into more Whole Foods Market stores across the country.

Bachman’s Japanese Barbecue sauce comes in four varieties, Yuzu, Gluten Free, The Original and Hot and Spicy. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Even with the meteoric growth, which was a 400% increase in sales growth from 2020 to 2021, Gill said in an interview he tries not to overthink.

“One of our great values is simplicity. We really keep things simple with everything in our business. And that's the business model,” said Gill, who also serves as the company’s CEO.

“This company and this product are really built from the heart and built from the culture of the family.” Carolyn Stark, executive director of Naturally North Bay

That stance can be challenging amid the growth that attracted an investment round led by Prelude Growth Partners, a private equity firm that looks for fast-growing consumer brands, in a deal announced Sept. 29. The specific amount was not disclosed, but the firm said in a statement it typically places an infusion from $10 million to $40 million into each investment.

“Rarely have I seen a (product label), much less a condiment, rocket to the top of the category like this in such a short period of time. This is a real deal growth story,” said Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods, in a statement.

Robb also was an investor in that November round of funding.

The seed money allowed Bachan to keep pace, and earlier this year, it moved into its new headquarters in downtown Sebastopol, where he was an Analy High School graduate.

The company has a full-time staff of 13 employees and is hiring more as Gill looks toward the future — with a much bigger spotlight that is increasingly being noticed.

Bachan’s Japanese Sauce team members from left, Mike Keefer, VP of Sales, Lucas Mays: Sr. Director of Operations ,Marianne Hansen, Sales and Administration Manager, Justin Gill, Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Chanra Gill, Wife of CEO and worked in early days of Bachan’s on everything, Tim O’Malley Creative Director, Nate Morr, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tiana Nguyễn: Manager of Operations, Kim Fetzer HR and Office Manager at their downtown Sebastopol headquarters on Wednesday April 6, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“This company and this product are really built from the heart and built from the culture of the family,” said Carolyn Stark, executive director of Naturally North Bay, a trade group for producers of specialty food and natural products in the region.

Her group on Thursday gave Bachan its best new product award as part of its annual awards ceremony. Past up-and-coming winners include some of the most notable food entrepreneurial success stories over the past decade in the North Bay, such as Revive Drinks of Petaluma; Hip Chick Farms formerly of Sebastopol; Miyoko’s Creamery of Petaluma and New Barn Organics that was formerly in Sonoma.

Stark said she is impressed that Gill is focused on growing the company by his own terms and values rather than searching for an exit ramp and an eventual payout.

“That’s really a mark of success as opposed to somebody putting a company together solely for the purpose of flipping it,” she said.

The growth of the company came during the pandemic when many supply chains were disrupted. The company has a co-manufacturer located in northern California that produces the product for Bachan’s The production run is far greater now compared to when he could use a local commercial kitchen to make the sauce.

“If you're having to manufacture and market and sell, it's just a much more complicated business model and also requires much more capital,” Gill said.

He had first sought assurances that the quality of the product would be maintained at the larger scale. He knows by heart the recipe passed down from generations of his Japanese-American family that includes mirin, a type of rice wine common in Japanese cooking but not included in a lot of teriyaki sauces because of its cost.