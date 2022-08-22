SMI Employee of the month. August 2022: Robert Lee Senior Marketing Consultant

Robert has been a dedicated employee with over 14 years of service as a Senior Account Executive. “Dedication” is a key word. He is literally one of the first in the office each day and the last to leave. Each day he demonstrates dedication to his clients by helping them navigate through the challenging environment of the past few years. He cares deeply about helping them grow their business and works diligently to provide thoughtful recommendations for the best possible marketing solutions.

Robert possesses unmatched organizational skills, work ethic and heart. His efforts have led him to successfully grow revenue over last year, even surpassing pre-COVID numbers from 2019. He recently broke a company record becoming the Account Executive with the highest digital sales in a single month, which is a testament to his ability to help our clients evolve along with an ever-changing business climate. Robert’s success and dedication make him a role model for others to follow and we are pleased to name him our August Employee of the Month.