Sonoma County jobless rate falls below double digits to 9.8% in July

Sonoma County’s unemployment continued to drop in July by falling below double digits with a 9.8% jobless rate, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The preliminary figure was the third consecutive monthly decrease in the jobless rate since the high of 14.5% recorded in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that brought the nation’s economy to a halt.

The department revised its June’s unemployment rate estimate to 11.6%, a level that still remains high by historical standards as a year ago the June jobless rate was at 2.9%. The figure also reflects the economic damage done by COVID-19 in our region that relies on tourism as a major financial driver.

Check back later for more details.