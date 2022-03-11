Sonoma County jobless rate increases to 4% in January with omicron spike

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County ticked up to 4% in January as the omicron wave struck throughout the country, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The local jobless rate increased from a revised 3.4% in December, according to the state agency. That level is still well below the January 2021 estimate of 7.6% before the large-scale vaccination effort against the coronavirus had begun.

The measure is also still much below the 15.4% rate seen in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic and nearer to the 2.8% figure registered in February 2020 before COVID-19.

