Sonoma County jobless rate increases to 4% in January with omicron spike
The unemployment rate in Sonoma County ticked up to 4% in January as the omicron wave struck throughout the country, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The local jobless rate increased from a revised 3.4% in December, according to the state agency. That level is still well below the January 2021 estimate of 7.6% before the large-scale vaccination effort against the coronavirus had begun.
The measure is also still much below the 15.4% rate seen in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic and nearer to the 2.8% figure registered in February 2020 before COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
Bill Swindell
Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat
In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: