The sounds of Filipino music and sights of traditional Filipino dance served as the backdrop to the grand opening Friday of Sonoma County’s first Filipino market that made sure to have plenty of Lechon — a slow-roasted suckling pig — on hand for the event.

Kabayan Filipino Market, located at 6590 Commerce Blvd. in Rohnert Park, has been open seven days a week for a few weeks following a soft opening at the end of July.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lSrpQ5CV9RA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Owner Armie Rivera had a suggestion box for customers to request Filipino items so she could have them on the shelves in time for the grand opening.

Shelves and freezers inside Kabayan Filipino Market were stocked with items including multiple varieties of Spam, different types of spring rolls called Lumpia and — the most requested item — Filipino ice cream flavors like purple Ube yam.

For Rivera, it feels like home.

“When I get home sick, it’s just really nice to go places where you see your own people,” she said.

Rivera has lived in Sonoma County for 17 years and would have to drive to Vallejo or San Francisco to find Filipino products or groceries. She said most Asian grocery stores also have a limited selection of Filipino products.

“I wanted to do this for my people and add value to the community,” she said. “I want (people) to walk in and feel like the Philippines.”

Marcos Suarez, the business diversity program manager with Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, had been working with Rivera since she had the idea to open the market last December.

“She (Rivera) saw a need here locally for the community,” Suarez said in an email. “Armie is very passionate about making the community feel at home.”

“We’re so very excited that we have the first Filipino market in Rohnert Park,” city manager Marcela Piedra said. “The fact that she had the confidence in our community, we thank her for her investments (in the community) and the number of jobs that she’s created. We’re very happy they’re here.”

Rohnert Park Mayor Samantha Rodriquez spoke prior to the ribbon-cutting and said she was excited to have another woman-owned, Filipina owned business in Rohnert Park.

“It’s been much needed and we’re so glad that you are in the city of Rohnert Park,” Rodriguez said. “We can’t wait to see the incredible growth that this market will have and that the community will continue to enjoy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.