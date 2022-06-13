Sustainable, eco-friendly businesses in Sonoma County

Signs of the global climate crisis are everywhere — from the severe drought California is experiencing to an increase in devastating wildfires over the past few years.

To help combat the issue, many Sonoma County companies have implemented more sustainable business practices. Local restaurants source ingredients from nearby organic farms, wineries use biodynamic farming practices in their vineyards and stores are encouraging patrons to “shop local.”

