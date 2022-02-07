Subscribe

Tell us: Has your local Starbucks closed or cut its hours?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 7, 2022, 2:05PM
Updated 1 hour ago

There are a lot of changes happening at Starbucks right now. Not only is the coffee giant set to raise prices, but many have reportedly closed or shortened their hours due to coronavirus.

At least eight Starbucks store in San Francisco and Oakland have been forced to alter their hours due to coronavirus, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Has a location you frequent in Sonoma County closed or shortened its hours? Share its location and the details at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

