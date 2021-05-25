United Airlines offering vaccinated travelers a chance to win free flights for a year

United Airlines has joined the list of companies offering incentives to encourage customers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Chicago-based airline is offering members of its loyalty program a chance to win free flights if they upload a copy of their vaccination record to the airline’s app or website, the company said Monday.

United will give away 30 pairs of round-trip tickets for two throughout June. It will also give five customers a year’s worth of free flights for two, to be announced July 1.

The announcement from United comes after the company in April reported a first quarter loss of $1.4 billion. Demand for business and long-haul international flights was down 80% compared with before the pandemic, CEO Scott Kirby said during a call with analysts at that time.

But the airline has also begun to add new flights and resume several international routes. United plans to offer new flights from New York to Johannesburg, South Africa, subject to government approval, and expects to resume flights this summer from the U.S. to Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and Tahiti.