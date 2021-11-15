Vintage Wine Estates buys Ace Cider of Sebastopol in bid to broaden its portfolio

Vintage Wine Estates announced Monday it has bought Ace Cider brand of Sebastopol as the Santa Rosa wine company looks to broaden its portfolio beyond premium wine after becoming a publicly trade company earlier this year.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The deal is expected to close on Nov. 16 as Vintage Wine Estates takes over Ace from Jeffrey House and his family, which founded the hard cider company in 1993.

Ace produces almost 90,000 barrels of cider annually with $20 million in yearly sales. It is noted for its pineapple cider, which is the top-selling fruit-flavored cider in the country. The company also produces a few premium products from locally sourced apples.

Earlier this year, Ace became the first craft cidery to distribute its products nationally from its plant off state highway 116.

“This strategic acquisition adds an innovative product line to our RTD (ready-to-drink) category and brings us access to a significant new sales channel for distribution, through which we expect we can push many of our brands,” said Pat Roney, president of Vintage Wine Estates, in a statement.