Vintage Wine Estates buys tasting events company

Vintage Wine Estates has acquired The Sommelier Co., which provides private and virtual wine and spirits tastings.

The Santa Rosa-based wine company said that The Sommelier Co. will help boost its direct-to-consumer business that already represents 30% of its income. The deal was announced Tuesday and is the first one since Vintage Wine Estates became a publicly traded company on June 8.

The Huntington Beach company — which conducts such tastings with certified sommeliers — had net revenue of more than $5 million last year as virtual tastings took off during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the services of The Sommelier Co. to our direct and business consumers and look forward to expanding the opportunities to present our portfolio of wines to a highly qualified and wine-enthusiastic customer base,” said Jessica Kogan, chief marketing officer for Vintage Wine Estates.

New tasting complex opens in Healdsburg

A new collective tasting complex will open in Healdsburg next month.

Bacchus Landing will be the home to at least seven wineries across five separate open-air tasting rooms. It is just north of Westside Road and east of Dry Creek.

The project is founded by Sonoma County residents Monica and Francisco Lopez along with their parents Al and Dina. The Lopez family also operates Aldina Vineyards, which focuses on premium cabernet sauvignon from Sonoma County. Other wineries include Montagne Russe Wines as well as 13th & Third Wines. Both AldenAlli and Dot Wine will come into the place later this year. Two others will be announced at a later date.

“Over the past 18 months, we have watched the evolution of the Lopez family dream turn into a reality, and we’re honored to have them as strategic partners. The location, design, and energy behind this project fits perfectly with our passion for hospitality,” says Dan Kosta, co-founder of AldenAlli, in a statement. Kosta was a co-founder of Kosta Browne winery in Sebastopol, which he later sold.

Grape growers to hold in-person event

The Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group will hold its annual grower seminar on July 15. The group represents local wine grape growers in the county.

The event will feature a virtual seminar from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and later an in-person trade show and barbecue at the Luther Burbank Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will be the first live event for the trade group since the onset of the coronavirus.

More information on the event can be found at bit.ly/3gWzPZP