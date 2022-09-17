Vintage Wine Estates reports net income loss amid accounting changes

Vintage Wine Estates reported Tuesday a $14.7 million net income loss for the past quarter as the wine company was affected by inventory adjustments and overhead while implementing new accounting measures.

The company has its central headquarters in Santa Rosa and owns B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen and Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood. It reported revenue of $75.5 million for the quarter, which was up 32% more than the same period in the prior year, and such returns was expected, CEO Pat Roney said. .

Roney noted in a conference call he has been pleased with changes that have been undertaken by new chief financial officer Kristina Johnston “to drive greater accountability” for the company that became publicly traded only a year ago.

He also said Vintage Wine Estates, which acquired Ace Cider of Sebastopol in November, remains committed to growing its portfolio and “we'll be able to announce something in the not so distant future.”

New winemaker at Stags’ Leap

Ludovic Dervin has been appointed senior winemaker and general manager at Stags’ Leap Winery in the Napa Valley, which is owned by Treasury Wine Estates in Australia.

Dervin, who grew up in the Champagne region of France, has worked in California since the mid-1990s at such notable wineries as Hartford Court, Jackson Family Wines’ Vérité brand and Mumm Napa.

Stags Leap Winery, seen here on Jan. 6, 2018, is located in the Stags Leap district of Napa Valley. (Sarah Hutton / for Napa Valley Vintners)

Christophe Paubert, who has led Stag’s Leap for the past 13 years, is retiring and returning to his home in France following this year’s harvest.

“We believe Ludo’s global experience, diverse background, and passion for producing world-class wines makes him an excellent choice to continue the Stags’ Leap Winery legacy,” said Rachel Ashley, senior vice president for Treasury Wine’s Americas division.

Cuvaison Estate gets new hospitality manager

Sylvie Tannhauser has been appointed as the new hospitality manager for Cuvaison Estate in the Napa Valley.

Tannhauser’s immediate task will be overseeing the newly redesigned tasting room at its 400-acre site in the Carneros region, the winery said in its announcement.

Sylvie Tannhauser is hired as hospitality manager for Cuvaison Estate in 2022. (courtesy of Cuvaison Estate)

“Not only will her knowledge and expertise further elevate our winery experiences, as a sommelier and a wine educator, she will be able to share our story in fun and exciting ways while establishing deeper, more meaningful relationships with our club members and customers,” estate director Brendan Finley said.

Tannhauser began her career working in the tourism industry in France and relocated to the United States in 2010. She has worked at Napa Valley wineries such as Cakebread and most recently Domaine Chandon.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.