“When he came home, they sent a gift of wine glasses, one for each child. I was struck by the kindness of the French and became fascinated with the rosé wine of Provence. So, this began my dream of rosé.”

Despite her curiosity, intelligence and drive, she came up against the tradition of her culture — the role of women in the family.

“We were taught to honor and hold tradition. From the moment we stepped into the house, we could not speak English,” Robledo said. “We played Mexican music, and my mother was always in the kitchen cooking, always happy. Nothing fazed her. She fed everyone wonderful food.”

Every year, as well, the family would make a three-day drive to Michoacan, the Mexican state from which Maria and Reynaldo had emigrated.

“I knew the tradition was for me to get married,” she said. “I heard, ‘You have to learn to clean and cook.’ We, all the children, would work in the vineyards and then come home. The men would be in the living room, and the women in the kitchen, cooking. I wasn’t that good at cooking. I was told, ‘That is the way things are,’ but I wanted something more.”

In 1977, her older sister, Lorena, married winemaker Rolando Herrara. Together they founded Mi Sueño (My Dream) winery in Napa.

That year, Reynaldo and Maria Robledo also decided to found Robledo Family Winery in Sonoma. Vanessa, at 19, became a key player in the project. She acquired permits, dealt with compliance issues, and helped with design, packaging, and creating a sales and marketing program.

She went on to establish a wine club, and organized events honoring Mexican American culture and showcasing the Mexican food prepared by her mother. She also opened the first Mexican American-owned tasting room established by vineyard workers in California.

She ran up against stereotypes for women. “I was running the company but I still had to take one of my brothers on business trips,” she said. “When I went to New York, my father said I had to take two brothers."

“I knew going in how it was going to be. My dad told me, ‘The companies will go to your brothers.’ I thought I could change his mind, but I couldn’t, no matter how hard I worked. He would say, ‘My seven sons are my pride and joy.’ It’s his culture and I had to respect it.”

After 10 years at Robledo Winery, she decided to leave. “I don’t have anything in my heart other than gratitude,” she said. “I knew the best decision I would have to make for myself.”

In 2008, she joined Black Coyote Winery — one of the rare Black-owned wineries in the Napa Valley — founded in 2000 by Ernest Bates, a neurosurgeon, and three partners.

As managing partner at Black Coyote, she increased production, grew membership in their wine club 100-fold, and garnered accolades for the winery. “I also learned a lot about the premium wine industry,” she said.

“It was a stroke of genius to hire Vanessa,” Bates says in one of the Vintner’s Diary videos.

By 2011, Robledo was majority owner at Black Coyote, but that year, Maria Robledo filed for a divorce from Reynaldo. Finalized in 2015, the divorce settlement gave Maria vineyards in Napa and Sonoma, but none of the Robledo businesses.

“They went to my brothers,” Robledo said. “And she asked for my help to set up a company to sell her grapes.”

Robledo left Black Coyote.

“There was no way to have helped my mom and worked there too,” she said. “We had to start from scratch. We had to replant vineyards that were diseased. My brother who had the vineyard management company helped. But it was challenge after challenge, starting over.”

She formed Vanessa Robledo Wine Consulting, and through it, helped her mother launch Maria de Luz Vineyards. In addition to the daunting task of replanting 45 acres of vineyards, Robledo manages day-to-day operations, negotiates and manages contracts, and sells the grapes.

By Christmas 2022, Maria de Luz Vineyards was on solid footing, selling grapes to seven wineries in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties. At a family gathering in Napa, Solis told her mother, “Grandma’s doing well. Now you need to do something for yourself.”

“I never expected to hear that from her,” Robledo said. “Her dad and I divorced when she was 3, and she never liked the wine industry because it took me away.”

Maria Robledo added, “You have helped me. Now I will help you. It’s time.”

Robledo decided that what she was a going to do for herself was finally to have her own wine. “I decided to start with a rosé, and I wanted grenache like the wines of Provence.”

When a winemaker friend, Randy Zuidema, told her he had some grenache grapes he had made into a rosé wine, Robledo said, “I felt like angels were being put on my path.”

Solis helped design the label and took on the management of social media. She also decided to put her videographer skills to work making videos about the newly named Vintner’s Diary.

The star of the videos, they decided, would be Maria Robledo, a legend among her family and friends for her cooking.

“My mom is the queen of food and wine,” Robledo said. “The video was a stroke of genius.”

Robledo said her daughter’s videos are “a simple way for people to understand and enjoy wine. Wine still intimidates people. I’ve been involved in wine my whole life. I grew up with it. But there’s a disconnect between vintners and consumers. I want to open a door for people — all genders, ages and backgrounds.”

Solis’ first video, titled “A Latina’s Story in Wine,” is about her mother. The subsequent ones feature Maria, preparing dishes to go with her wines.

“My mother is going to try to give everyone else credit, but don’t let her,” Solis said. “She really is the backbone of all this. She is amazing.”

Maria Robledo nodded in agreement.

“She is a great daughter, a great mother, a great sister; she lifts everyone up. Now it is her time. She is climbing the ladder.”