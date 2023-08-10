Her other challenge, she said, is finding the elusive grenache grape for her rosé. According to Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Napa County has 77 acres planted to grenache, compared to 24,000 acres of cabernet sauvignon.

At 14.9% alcohol by volume, it’s higher in alcohol than the typical French rosé, but Robledo said her goal is to reduce the alcohol level in future vintages.

It is also on the wine lists at Scala Osteria in Napa and Paseo Bistro in Mill Valley.

Vintner’s Diary 2022 Rosé of Grenache ($36) is available at vintnersdiary.com with free wine delivery in Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties.

The gold design on the royal blue label for Vanessa Robledo’s first wine shows entwined tendrils of grapevines above the name, Vintner’s Diary Rosé of Grenache.

“Most people don’t know that the tendrils are the strongest part of the vine,” Robledo said. “They represent the strength of coming together. Without the tendrils, the fruit would fall to the ground.”

Sitting in the kitchen of their home in Carneros, looking out at vineyards planted by her parents, Robledo was talking about the genesis of a project that blends the talents of three women who have defied expectations of a fiercely traditional Latino winemaking family: Robledo, her mother Maria Robledo, and her daughter Jocelyn Maria Solis.

Her mother joined the conversation. Solis, a videographer working for the Chicago White Sox, weighed in via phone.

Vanessa Robledo said she was a child when a gift from winemakers in faraway France — a crystal glass engraved with her name — sparked her interest in the pink wines they made.

But despite a lifetime of working in the wine industry, from working in vineyards to managing a premium wine company, decades passed before she could pursue her dream of making her own wine, by choice, a rosé.

It came about when both Robledo’s mother and her daughter told her that, after a lifetime of “doing everything for everyone else,” Solis said, it was her time, and they were going to help her.

With “the support of the two most important women in my life,” Robledo said, her plans took shape. But the idea grew to include all three women: Robledo would make her wine, and Vintner’s Diary was going to tell stories about people who make wine.

“We are not very usual vintners — three generations of Latina women,” Robledo said.

About Vanessa Robledo — The fifth of nine children of Maria and Reynaldo Robledo, she helped found and manage Robledo Family Winery in Sonoma. — After leaving the family business, she became managing partner of Black Coyote, a Black-owned winery in Napa Valley. — In 2015, she helped her mother establish Maria de Luz wine company to sell grapes and also established Vanessa Robledo Wine Consulting. — She is the founder and owner of Vintner’s Diary. — The Vintner’s Diary website includes this quote from Sonoma Woman Magazine: “Vanessa is not only the American dream personified, she is reinventing that dream as she goes along, serving as a bridge over cultures, gender, wine industry, age, and family stereotypes.”

The Robledo family

Vanessa Robledo’s great-grandfather Luis came to the Napa Valley in the 1940s as part of the Bracero program that invited much-needed agricultural workers to come to the U.S. from Mexico during World War II.

“He and his sons lived in a camp in Calistoga run by the Christian Brothers,” Robledo said.

Her father, Reynaldo, following his grandfather’s path, came to Napa Valley in 1968, and in 1972, he was able to get papers for his wife, Maria, to join him.

Vanessa Robledo was born in 1977, the middle child of their nine offspring — seven boys and two girls — and said she learned early “I had to do something to stand out.”

She became the family translator.

“I learned English at 5 and it was something I could do, going to doctors’ appointments, opening bank accounts, going to school meetings with teachers. I loved it. As a little girl, I felt like I was doing something important.”

Her parents’ vision was to own land, and by 1984, they had saved enough to buy property in Carneros.

“They had to clear it of old trucks and other debris, and then they planted grapes,” Robledo said. “The children all worked in the vineyards; that was the tradition. But here is where I learned my first lesson. I watched my grandfather, a master grafter, at work. I know that 80% of the quality of wine comes from the vineyards. To have learned that as a little girl was my secret weapon.”

By the time she was 12, Robledo was accompanying her father to business meetings, translating for him in his vineyard management business.

“He could speak English, but he didn’t like to repeat himself. So he would tell me in Spanish and I would translate. Without realizing it, I was getting my first lessons in the wine industry.”

In 1982, a visiting professor invited her father to come to France to demonstrate the grafting techniques for which the Robledo family had become renowned.

“He went to Nice, and first he horrified the French with some of the things he did — like cutting off the heads of vines with a chain saw. They walked away. But when they saw that it worked and the vines began to bud, they welcomed him as a friend.