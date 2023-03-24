Popular spice shop Penzeys Spices broke the hearts of North Bay spice lovers when earlier this month it announced the closure of its Montgomery Village location in Santa Rosa.

But on March 17, in the store’s final hours of its 13-year tenure at the shopping center, last minute negotiations allowed it to extend its lease, the terms of which have not been disclosed.

Laura Somerville, the store manager for the past 12 years, indicated the last couple of weeks have been an emotional roller coaster for both employees and customers.

She said a lot of regular customers came by to stock up and offer goodbyes.

“That was the saddest aspect of this experience,” Somerville said. “People were expressing their disappointment. It was very heartening to see.”

One of those expressing disappointment was Santa Rosa resident and Penzeys’ fan Jenica Leonard.

She responded to a survey Montgomery Village emailed to customers earlier in March and explained the Penzeys closure was a “last straw” for her about changes happening at the shopping center.

On Saturday, the day before the store was set to close for good, there were stacks of flattened cardboard boxes ready to pack up unsold items the following afternoon when the store was set to register its final sale.

Although the cupboards weren’t quite bare, things like kosher salt, Penzeys’ special pepper blend, and some popular spices and proprietary blends were depleted.

When a Press Democrat reporter and longtime store customer asked Saturday about the impending closure and being able to find sold-out items online, Somerville indicated the store wasn’t closing after all, and that they had only found out the day before.

“It will take time to get back to normal levels of inventory,” Somerville said. “We look forward to seeing our customers again, and are grateful to this community and its continued support.”

Montgomery Village general manager Brittany Mundarain said in an email that she could not provide further comment at this time due to ongoing lease negotiations.

She told The Press Democrat earlier this month the decision to leave Montgomery Village was made by Penzeys.

However, a sign on Penzeys’ door says the location will remain open: Penzeys is “thrilled to be able to remain open to serve our customers.”

Leonard was glad to hear about the reversal of fortune for the store, which she patronizes both for what she considers quality spices, but also the outspoken political stances of the Wisconsin-based company’s owner, Bill Penzey.

“Through the pandemic and political craziness of 2016 through now, Penzeys has been a nice subversive beacon of hope for me,” she said.

“Just being able to have that slice of Midwestern idealism in Santa Rosa is great. Plus, it’s the one place you can reliably find Diamond Crystal kosher salt.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com.