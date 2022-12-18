Last summer, my husband had gone hiking with our two dogs when one of them - a year-old rescue who weighs in at over 50 pounds, can scale steep inclines like a mountain goat and has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete - suddenly collapsed.

Unable to stand, Dafna was disoriented and had also become incontinent. Was it a seizure? A stroke? A snake bite?

We piled into our car and headed to an emergency veterinary clinic. I held Dafna's head in my lap, convinced the end was near. This puppy had destroyed two pairs of my prescription eyeglasses, a new leather wallet, and had torn gashes in my clothes. She'd chewed through my daughter's internet cords. Still, I loved her like no other.

At the clinic, the staff rushed Dafna to a back room with the professionalism expected in a life-or-death situation. But we thought we also noticed a hint of amusement? Even a smirk?

A few moments later, we learned why. The vet explained that while they were running a urine test to confirm their suspicions, they were pretty sure Dafna had ingested THC, maybe from a marijuana plant growing wild along the trail, or perhaps she'd eaten a discarded pot roach.

Basically, our dog was stoned.

It turns out that's not so unusual these days.

In Vermont, where we were and where possession and use of marijuana was legalized in 2018, the vet said she now sees as many as 10 cases per week of pot intoxication. According to ASPCApro and local vets, that's happening across the country.

"We are seeing a higher amount of marijuana/THC toxicities in dogs since legalization," said Nastassia Germain, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group in Washington D.C. "I am also seeing more severe cases due to access to medical grade THC/marijuana."

Hanna Rosin, a podcast host who lives in D.C., was on a walk this fall with her adult rescue dog, Brian, a possible beagle-Chihuahua mix, when he suddenly became wobbly. "Like wobbly drunk," Rosin said. She wound up at Germain's clinic where "the vet took one look at him and was like, 'THC,'" Rosin said.

"My brain didn't compute," Rosin said. "I was like, what is THC? Is that a common dog term that I don't know? And then I was like, Wait, what? Like THC? And she's like, 'Yeah, like weed, like your dog ate some weed.'"

Germain said her clinic sees on average two or three pot intoxicated dogs per week these days, and with holidays and family gatherings, "we see more toxicities of all different kinds" including from chocolate, grapes, garlic and prescription medicines, in addition to marijuana.

Intoxicants usually work their way through a dog's system in a couple of days, during which they may be sleepy or more lethargic than usual. And with some IV fluids and anti-nausea meds at the vet, they're generally fine. But the level of danger may correlate to the size of the dog, its overall health, and what amount and what form of THC has been ingested.

According to information on the Veterinary Emergency Group website, eating buds from a marijuana plant is more dangerous than eating the leaves. With pot gummies, it's not just the THC that is a problem for dogs, Germain said. Often, gummies are sugar-free and use a sugar substitute called Xylitol, which in the worst case can be fatal for dogs. Even in very small amounts, this ingredient may lead to low blood sugar, seizures, and possible liver damage or failure.

Similarly, marijuana brownies pose a risk to dogs as much for the chocolate as the THC, Germain said. "Now we're dealing with two different types of toxins that can have varying clinical signs," she said.

Although there have been reports of pet deaths from THC, Germain said she hasn't seen this in her clinic. "It can get severe where they could have low or abnormal heart rates, low blood pressure, and sometimes tremors that can lead to seizures and coma," Germain said.

Germain said she has never come across a cat who has ingested marijuana, although it's theoretically possible the THC ingestion would produce the same symptoms in felines. "They're just a little bit more selective of what they eat than our canine friends," Germain said. "I mean we can barely get them to eat their cat food sometimes."

What about Colorado, one of the first states to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana 10 years ago?

Veterinarian Lily Davis, who recently completed a one-year internship at an emergency room specialty veterinarian hospital in Denver, said her team saw dogs with THC toxicity at the rate of "at least one a shift or one a day, if not more."

Yet, even there, with pot in all its forms so widely accessible in Colorado, people were often surprised to learn why their pets were acting funny, Davis said. "We tried to very politely say, is it possible that your dog could have ingested marijuana or marijuana containing products?" she said. "And almost always people would say, 'Oh, I have no idea . . . we don't have anything . . . .'"