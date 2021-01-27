Wine shipments in US ticked up slightly in 2020 amid pandemic

Wine shipments in the United States ticked up slightly in 2020 despite the major challenge of coronavirus, which upended the sector forcing vintners to sell more online and supermarket shelves to make up for lost restaurant and tasting room sales.

American and foreign wineries shipped an estimated almost 369 million wine cases last year, which was up 1.2% from 2019, according to a preliminary analysis of federal excise taxes by alcohol beverage industry consulting firm bw166.

The data was released Wednesday at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium, which was held virtually instead of its typical location of Sacramento as a result of COVID-19.

“Given everything that we had to contend with such as pandemic, fires and many other forces of nature lined up against us, the numbers would suggest as an industry we have done extremely well,” said Danny Brager of Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting.

