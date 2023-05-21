Photos: Runway looks dazzle at the North Bay Fashion Ball in Petaluma

The 2nd annual North Bay Fashion Ball delivered eye-catching, runway color on Friday night at the Phoenix Theater, plus proceeds for a good cause: Face to Face Sonoma County, the nonprofit dedicated to bolstering HIV/AIDS care in the region.

The show featured four designers from Sonoma County and one label from the East Bay, with a focus on vintage, recycled materials, queer representation and diversity.

Co-organized this year by founder Cinncinatus Hibbard and Lena Claypool of Petaluma’s Buck Lucky, the event also included an open runway category, with live music and a dance party to cap the night.