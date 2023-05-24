BottleRock Napa Valley, the biggest music, wine and food festival in the North Bay, happens this weekend, May 26-28.

With more than 70 bands, including headliners like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Lizzo, playing on five stages over three days, how do you make sure to also see great local acts? To help, we’ve put together a list of five local bands to check out.

All general admission and VIP tickets to the 2023 festival are sold out. Anyone interested in purchasing passes from ticket-holders can go to the festival’s official ticket exchange website, bottlerocknapavalley.lyte.com.

Friday, May 26

The Band High Noon: Possessing a ’90s rock sound, the Napa alternative outfit has been playing packed shows at local spots like Napa Valley Distillery and JaM Cellars. The four-man band, consisting of Ryan Neergard (vocals), Ian White (guitar), Brandon Cherry (drums) and Nik Blankenship (bass), has just released their debut album, “Swell.” They’ll play two sets Friday, May 26, at BottleRock Napa Valley: an electric set at noon on the Truly Stage and an acoustic set at 1:35 p.m. on the JamPad Stage. thebandhighnoon.com.

Saturday, May 27

Napa Valley Youth Symphony: The award-winning orchestra was established in 2002 to provide musical opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds. Over the last two decades, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony has performed on prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York City; St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland; and St. John’s Smiths Square in London. The orchestra also regularly performs at BottleRock Napa Valley. This year, the Napa Valley Youth Symphony performs at noon Saturday, May 28, on the Truly Stage. nvyso.org.

The Silverado Pickups: What began as a musical gathering one evening in 2010 in Napa Valley’s Oakville wine region has become a country-rock institution in the North Bay. Made up of Napa Valley wine industry veterans, the Silverado Pickups have opened for legends such as Leon Russell and Tim McGraw and played every BottleRock Napa Valley since the festival started in 2014. Last year, the band traveled to Nashville and recorded 17 songs for their debut album, “Bacon, Butter & Salt,” available now. The Silverado Pickups perform at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on the Allianz Stage. silveradopickups.com.

Mama Said: After opening last year’s festival, the women-fronted retro-rock Napa band returns to BottleRock Napa Valley to play two sets over the three-day weekend. During the last year, the group has been releasing singles from their debut album, “Change in the Weather,” featuring songs cowritten by Jim McGorman of the Goo Goo Dolls. Mama Said plays at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on the JamPad Stage and at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 28, on the Allianz Stage. mamsaidband.com.

Sunday, May 28

Honeyboys: While the indie-rock band officially comes from the Central Coast, its lead singer Ari Eisenberg hails from Napa. He was already a singer, songwriter and producer when he met fellow California Polytechnic State University student and guitarist Reese Gardner in San Luis Obispo. After jamming out in Eisenberg’s bedroom studio, the group began to rock around Southern California and release music videos for singles, like their new song “Parachute.” The group, which blends elements of jazz and psychedelic rock into its pop sound, plays BottleRock Napa Valley, Sunday, May 28, at 2:15 p.m. on the Truly Stage. honeyboysmusic.com.

Five other BottleRock acts with Bay Area ties:

The Stone Foxes: Native San Francisco rock band fronted by brothers Shannon and Spencer Koehler recently released “On the Other Side,” a heavy-rock album inspired by everything from California wildfires to Shannon’s open-heart surgery. The band performs at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Moonalice: The Bay Area 10-piece ensemble delivers psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana. The band’s lineup includes vocalist Lester Chambers, who cofounded pioneering ’60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers; bassist Pete Sears, a founding member of Jefferson Starship; and guitarist Roger McNamee. Other members are Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards) and John Molo (drums), joined by the next generation of musicians like Lester’s son Dylan Chambers and Erika, Rachel and Chloe Tietjen of Oakland Americana band the T Sisters. Moonalice plays at 2:45 p.m. Friday, May 26.

Spring Summer: San Francisco singer-songwriter Jennifer Furches spent the first decade of the 2000s performing with indie artists like Cass McCombs. After taking a decade off to raise three children, she’s back on the music scene with a new album, “T.E.A.R.S.,” produced by Jenny Lee Lindberg (Warpaint) and James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) and arriving in July. Spring Summer plays at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

Oke Junior: The Oakland hip-hop artist, who was raised in Napa from age 12 and graduated from Napa High School with a full-ride academic scholarship to Sacramento State, is musically influenced by ’90s and early 2000s hip-hop and R&B. Oke Junior performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Monophonics: The San Francisco psychedelic soul band last year released its fifth studio album, “Sage Motel,” and has been busy this year performing throughout Northern California. Monophonics play at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

For more information on BottleRock Napa Valley’s 2023 lineup, go to bottlerocknapavalley.com/2023-artists.