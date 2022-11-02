‘American Pickers’ heading to California in January

The stars of “American Pickers” will be picking their way across California in January looking for treasures, possibly in Sonoma County.

The hit History Channel documentary series, which first aired in 2010, follows pickers Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe as they hunt for antiques and overlooked vintage treasures across the United States.

Producers of the show are interested in large private collections of items all over the Golden State. Public collections, such as at stores, malls, flea markets and museums, will not be considered for the show, according to a news release from Cineflix Productions.

“We’re not looking for anything specific, just any cool, large, private collection,” “American Pickers” producer Jasmina Joseph said.

Though the stars have not decided which cities in California they are going to visit yet, they plan on filming throughout the state.

California has proved its value to the treasure seekers before. In 2020, producers reached out to Sharon Ivanoff, owner of Sonoma’s Reclaimed Antiques, to help them find local collections to explore.

If you’re interested in telling “American Pickers” about your collection or items, email americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or contact them through Facebook at facebook.com/GotAPick. Include your name, where you live and where your collection is located, a phone number to reach you, and a description of the items you’re willing to part with.